Nations Cup triumph gives us confidence for Asian Games: Savita Punia

India women’s hockey captain Savita Punia is confident her team will produce good results at the Asian Games in Hangzhou next year following their FIH Nations Cup title triumph in Valencia last Saturday.

The team returned to the national capital on Monday morning after defeating Spain 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament and got promoted to the 2023-24 Pro League.

“We have had a good year in 2022 and going forward we will continue to aim for more wins and titles. We have the Asian Games 2022 coming up next year, and we will definitely try to come back with a good result,” said Savita on arrival at the IGI airport.

“As a captain, I am very proud and delighted with my teammates. Everyone gave their 100 per cent, and we maintained our focus right from the start, on and off the field, and it really feels great to be part of such a team,” added Savita.

Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the match and the defender said winning the tournament was perhaps the “best moment” for her and the team.

Captain, leader, legend! An emotional @savitahockey discusses her team’s heroic effort in winning the inaugural #FIHNationsCup and qualifying for the 2023-24 season of the #FIHProLeague! @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/nK97k8AJXa — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 17, 2022

“Winning the final of the Nations Cup has to count as the best moment for me and the team. We had this as our goal from the beginning and to be able to achieve it felt really good,” said Gurjit.

The tournament also saw 22-year-old forward Lalremsiami cross the 100-cap mark in India colours.

“To be able to reach the 100-cap mark at such a young age is something that gives me immense joy. And I am very grateful for the continued support from everyone on the team.

“We are very happy to have won the Nations Cup and we will continue to work hard going ahead,” Lalremsiami said.