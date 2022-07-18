scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Narinder Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up IOC membership

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 1:22:10 pm
Narinder Batra, hockeyNarinder Batra cited personal reasons behind his resignation. (FILE)

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as President of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and also gave up his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of ‘Life member’ in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.

“Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH,” Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

Batra’s IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 18: Latest News