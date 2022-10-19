Mumbai’s signature hockey tournament returns after 3 years

Mt. Carmel Rink Hockey tournament, a signature event in Mumbai, is back after a gap of 3 years and will be held from October 20-26.

The tournament, which will be conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, will feature most of the top players from the city.

The five-a-side tournament will comprise competitions in three categories — Men’s, Women’s and Boys Under -14 section. A total of 14 teams will fight it out for the top honours in the men’s category, while the women’s draw will attract 8 teams and 8 teams will be competing for the Boys Under-14 title.

This is a knockout tournament and each match will be played over a 20-minute duration for Women and Boys Under -14 categories and a 25-minute duration for the Men’s event. Fr. Reuben Tellis, the parish priest of Mt. Carmel Church, which hosts the event on its floodlit courts said, “We are delighted that the Mt. Carmel Sports Committee is organising the tournament this year after an enforced Covid break.

The tournament has great history and tradition and we are focused on encouraging local Mumbai talent and keeping the game alive in Bandra. We are looking to welcome all hockey fans to come and witness some thrilling hockey action.”