Manpreet Singh returns to Indian men’s hockey team national camp

Manpreet Singh of India and his teammates in action during a penalty corner. (Reuters)

Former Indian skipper and double Olympic medallist Manpreet Singh has returned to the Indian camp after missing out on the Australian leg of the FIH Pro League. The 36-member core probable will train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9. Manpreet, who is the Indian player with second most caps after Dilip Tirkey, was rested after the Indian leg of FIH Pro League.

The Indian men’s team have European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games coming up in a packed calendar.

The goalkeeping unit features experienced names including Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Pawan, alongside emerging talents such as Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh.