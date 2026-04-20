Manpreet Singh returns to Indian men’s hockey team national camp

Former Indian skipper and double Olympic medallist Manpreet Singh has returned to the Indian camp after missing out on the Australian leg of the FIH Pro League. The 36-member core probable will train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9. Manpreet, who is the Indian player with second most caps after Dilip Tirkey, was rested after the Indian leg of FIH Pro League.
The Indian men’s team have European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, World Cup, and Asian Games coming up in a packed calendar.
The goalkeeping unit features experienced names including Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Pawan, alongside emerging talents such as Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh.
In defence, the team will be anchored by stalwarts like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, supported by Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and a promising pool comprising Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Amandeep Lakra.
The midfield sees a strong blend of experience and youth, with Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad leading the charge. They will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur.
The forward line features an exciting mix of proven performers and rising stars, including Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. They will be supported by Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Maninder Singh.
Coach Craig Fulton will be looking to create a big pool of players who are ready for competitions like Asian Games and World Cup as the time between both competitions is very less. While Hockey India and Sports Ministry are looking at options of sending two different teams to both competitions, Fulton is clear that he will have one team play both tournaments. While Hockey World Cup is a prestigious tournament, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that Asian Games in preference due to the direct Olympics berth on offer.
GOALKEEPERS: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Princedeep Singh
DEFENDERS: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra
MIDFIELDERS: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur, Manpreet Singh
FORWARDS: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Maninder Singh, Dilpreet Singh.