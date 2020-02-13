Manpreet Singh becomes first Indian to win FIH Male Player of the Year award

Manpreet Singh has made 260 appearances for the national team. (Source: File Photo) Manpreet Singh has made 260 appearances for the national team. (Source: File Photo)

National men’s team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday became the first Indian to win the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Player of the Year award, capping a memorable 2019 season in which he led the side to Olympic qualification.

Congratulations to 2019 FIH Player of the year (Men) – @manpreetpawar07 Vote results:

Manpreet Singh (IND) -35.2% of combined votes

Arthur Van Doren (BEL) -19.7% of combined votes

Lucas Vila (ARG) -11.7 % of combined votes Breakdown: https://t.co/xmsM0jS82C#HockeyStarsAwards pic.twitter.com/Zvq3TiPzcg — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 13, 2020

The 27-year-old midfielder, thus, became the first from the country to win the accolade since the awards were introduced in 1999.

He beat competition from Belgium’s Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina, who came second and third respectively.

Manpreet polled a total of 35.2 per cent of combined votes, which includes National Associations, media, fans and players.

Van Dorren, on the other hand, got combined vote share of 19.7 per cent while Villa polled 16.5 per cent in his favour.

Other players who were nominated for the award were Victor Wegnez of Belgium and Australian duo of Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden.

Manpreet, who had represented India at 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, has enjoyed a long career in the national team since he made his debut in 2011. He now has 260 international appearances under his belt.

Last year, Manpreet led India to victory in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, securing their Tokyo Olympics spot.

2019 FIH Player of the Year (Men) – @manpreetpawar07 shares his thoughts after becoming the first ever Indian to win the FIH Player of the Year award.#HockeyStarsAwards@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/u8H0ezRfz0 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 13, 2020

Talking about the last season, Manpreet said: “If you look at our year, we did well in every tournament we participated in. Be it the FIH Series Finals in June or the test series in Belgium where we played the hosts as well as Spain and beat them.”

“Our biggest goal in 2019 was to book our berth at the Olympics.”

India achieved that goal in style, beating Russia in the Olympic Qualifiers over two legs — 4-2 and 7-2.

Manpreet dedicated the award to his teammates, saying without their support it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I am truly honoured to win this award and I would like to dedicate this to my team. I also thank my well-wishers and hockey fans from around the world for voting in my favour. It is truly humbling to see so much support for Indian hockey,” he said.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil congratulated all the winners, including Manpreet on their achievements.

“On behalf of FIH, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations from the whole hockey community to all winners of the 2019 FIH Stars Awards and also to all nominees.

“Thanks to their skills and performances, as well as their teammates, they invite fans all over the world to experience great emotions. We are very grateful to them,” he said.

Congratulations to 2019 FIH Player of the Year (Women) – @Evadegoede

Vote results

Eva de Goede (NED)- 33.5 % of combined votes

Carla Rebecchi (ARG)- 28.8% of cmbined votes

Janne Müller-Wieland (GER)- 11.7% of combined votes Breakdown: https://t.co/40c9XltJLI#HockeyStarsAwards pic.twitter.com/jtXDP8nhFO — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 13, 2020

Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad also congratulated Manpreet.

“He has matured over the years as a player and has proved his importance in the team. He has led India to important victories,” he said.

Besides Manpreet, young midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad won the FIH Male Rising Star of the Year award, while striker Lalremsiami bagged the the 2019 FIH Women’s Rising Star of Year recognition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.