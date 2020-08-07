Manpreet Singh, four others test positive for Covid-19 ahead of national camp

Manpreet Singh had initially tested negative for the rapid test. (Source: File) Manpreet Singh had initially tested negative for the rapid test. (Source: File)

Manpreet Singh, the captain of India’s men’s national team, and four others tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a national camp in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Krishan B Pathak and drag-flicker Varun Kumar were diagnosed with the virus.

“I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation. I am very happy that they made the testing of athletes mandatory. That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time. I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon,” Manpreet said in the statement issued by SAI.

The players tested positive after returning to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

Initially, all five tested negative in the test, but after Manpreet and Surender began to display some Covid-symptoms, they along with ten other players who had travelled together were given the Quantitative RT-PCR test on Thursday.

All athletes, including Manpreet, who reported to camp were undergoing quarantine as per the Health Ministry Guidelines and as a precautionary measure were kept in isolation.

