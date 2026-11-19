As Indian hockey’s most capped player with a total of 430 matches, 34-year-old former Indian captain Manpreet Singh remains a key part of the Indian team. Even though the midfielder missed the Asian Champions Trophy played at Jalandhar and Mohali due to a knee injury suffered during Indian camp, Singh sees Punjab hosting the tournament as a milestone moment for Indian hockey as well as Punjab.

While Manpreet, along with other senior players, is not part of the Indian hockey team’s tour to New Zealand, Singh, who captained India to a historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, a first Olympic medal in hockey in 44 years, was also part of the Paris Olympics bronze-winning team. Singh was in stands watching Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team win the Asian Champions Trophy title at Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali earlier this month and remembered the moment as emotional.

“While I missed playing in the Asian Champions Trophy in front of my ‘home’ crowd in Jalandhar and Mohali, it was an emotional moment to see the Indian team play under captain Harmanpreet Singh in Punjab and win the Asian Champions Trophy. I would have wanted my mother as well as my wife and daughters Jasmine and Avelyn watching me play, but then an injury happened. “But then my daughters cheered for my brothers in the Indian hockey team, and it was special for us all to see the Indian team win the title,” shared Singh while speaking with The Indian Express ahead of the Punjab Hockey League organised by Roundglass Sports under the aegis of Hockey Punjab.

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With the Indian hockey team going through a transition period and midfielder Nilakantha Sharma announcing his retirement during the Asian Champions Trophy, the focus of the Craig Fulton-coached Indian team will be to win their third successive Olympic medal in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. While the Indian team is ranked eighth in FIH world rankings at present, Singh sees the balance of seniors as well as youngsters in the team as crucial ahead of the Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team had qualified for the LA Olympics by winning the title in the Asian Games in Japan early this year.

“When a player retires, it’s an emotional moment for the player and his family. We all got emotional on seeing Nilakanta retire. I have played with him for a long time. When I had lost my father, Bajit Singh, during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2016, he was part of the team. We share our lows and highs with our teammates, and each one of them is like our family and supports us. Regarding retirement, whenever such a moment comes for me, I too would like to go on a high and play my best for the Indian team. Speaking of transition, I believe a balance of experience as well as youth is very important for the team. For major tournaments like the Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games, teams need experienced players too, and youngsters too stepping up on these big occasions. Youngsters also push us seniors to do well, and whatever we can impart to them in terms of our knowledge as well as tactical inputs, we seniors do,” shared Singh.

Singh, who has been one of the fittest players in Indian hockey, was also praised by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for his fitness in recent years. Singh also spoke about how he keeps pushing his limits.

“Indian hockey has matched the world’s top teams in the last two Olympic cycles, and our present coach, Craig Fulton, has also emphasised to us believing in the Asian style of hockey as our strength as well as learning things from other styles of plays too. Fitness as well as mental strength is something which keeps you alive long in your career. During the quarter-final against England in the Paris Olympics, where we were trailing and playing with ten players, each one of us believed that we could defeat England, and we did that and later won our second successive Olympic bronze medal. My message to youngsters is to always believe in themselves and keep learning,” shared Singh.

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Singh was accompanied by his teammate Dilpreet Singh, member of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Indian hockey team, as well as Rajinder Singh Sr, 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning Indian hockey team forward and now technical lead, Roundglass Hockey Academy. Sr spoke about how the league to be played from November 19 to December 6 will help young talent.

“Roundglass Hockey is on a mission to rebuild India’s passion for field hockey. With ten teams playing in league format and a total prize money pool of Rs 30 lakh, the league will see some of the best junior talent from across India. We also extend our thanks to Gurpreet Sunny Singh, founder of Roundglass Sports, for supporting this initiative,” said Sr.

Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar; Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur; Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre; Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi; Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai; Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat; Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu; Namdhari XI; and Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, along with hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy, will be competing in the tournament. The opening match will be played on November 19, with league matches happening till December 3. The semi-finals on December 5 and the final on December 6 will be played at Olympian Surjit Singh International Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.