Malaysian hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn suspended for racist remark about fans at AR Rahman concert

Malaysian national team player Hanis Nadiah Onn has been suspended by the Malaysian hockey federation for a comment she posted online about a recent concert Indian music composer AR Rahman hosted in the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. The 26-year-old player helped Malaysia win gold medals at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games and was to turn out for Malaysia in the upcoming SEA Games in Cambodia, but has now been taken out of the team. Media reports in Malaysia said that she had posted comments about a particular community of fans who attended the ‘Secret of Success: Live in Malaysia 2023’ concert.

The decision was made after an inquiry committee, jointly chaired by National Sports Council (NSC) director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), investigated the charges against Onn. She had posted an apology on her Instagram account, a day after the incident.

“I Hanis Nadiah Onn, a national hockey player, with humility and responsibility would like to apologise for deliberately posting a comment on Jan 28,” she said in a post on Instagram. “Throughout my 10-year involvement in hockey, I am surrounded by friends from different races who are constantly fighting for Malaysia. I regret my carelessness and again I apologise to those affected,” she said.

“The inquiry committee has come to a conclusion that MHC must not consider Hanis for any international assignments including the Cambodia SEA Games,” read the statement. “MHC will review the decision if Hanis shows positive changes in her behaviour.”