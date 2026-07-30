‘Players suggested saffron’: Hockey India defends change in jersey colour

After former India captain Viren Rasquinha questioned the logic of Hockey India changing the Indian hockey team’s jersey from its traditional blue to saffron, the federation claimed that the change was made due to recommendations from players themselves. In sharp words he posted on social media, Rasquinha had called the decision “embarrassing”.

Rasquinha was responding to a clip Hockey India had posted on X where it unveiled the jersey for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

“I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy and identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?” Rasquinha wrote on X.

Presenting the new India jersey! 🇮🇳 Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India’s pride. Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🎥: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar

🗓️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026

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After a few users on X criticised Rasquinha for his post, he countered: “I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple and humble point is on pride, identity & legacy. India is to hockey what Argentina is to football. Will we ever see Argentina wearing orange and white stripes as their 1st jersey?”

In a video posted by Hockey India on their X handle, the federation said that saffron symbolises “courage, sacrifice and victory”, was inspired by the Indian flag and the rising sun, and “reflects new beginnings.”

Hockey India’s response

After criticism from multiple quarters about the change of jersey, Hockey India posted a statement on Thrusday.

“The decision to change the uniform colour was based on support staff and players recommendations and detailed consultations with them. The primary consideration was technical. It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players,” Hockey India said in the statement.

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“In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised. Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride.

“It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team’s playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements. For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team’s jersey colour was changed to yellow and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the color was changed to sky blue with a completely different design. The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the colour being part of our National Flag.”

What else in the jersey?

The jersey will have mandala pattern in the centre near the torso to “celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage”. Hockey India also said the chest graphic was a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra and symbolised “strength, unity, and momentum.”

The jersey will have tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which “reinforces national pride.”

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‘INDIA’ is written on the front of the jersey in stylised ‘Devanagari’ script to “celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity.”

“New jersey design embodies the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ — One India, Supreme India,” HI said in the jersey launch video.