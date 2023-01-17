Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea face Japan in their Pool B encounter

Korea vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Both Korea and Japan are in desperate need of a win at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday (January 17).

Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea are all set to face Japan in the 15th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The Koreans were thrashed 5-0 by the defending champions Belgium. Japan too had a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 against Germany in their opening match. So both teams are in desperate need of a win here.

While in the second game of the day and 16th of the tournament, Germany will lock horns with Belgium at the same venue. Germans have beaten Japan 3-0 in their first match. Now with an eye on a quarter-finals spot, Germany will face defending champions Belgium who have defeated the Koreans 5-0 in their opening match and will try to keep the momentum going in their favour.

Follow Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup Match Live Scorecard and Updates here: