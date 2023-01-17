scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea face Japan in their Pool B encounter

Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Korea will face Japan in the 15th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Written by Pratyush Raj
Updated: January 17, 2023 4:07:08 pm
Korea vs Japan | Hockey World Cup 2023 | Korea vs Japan Live ScoreKorea vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Both Korea and Japan are in desperate need of a win at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday (January 17).

Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea are all set to face Japan in the 15th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The Koreans were thrashed 5-0 by the defending champions Belgium. Japan too had a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 against Germany in their opening match. So both teams are in desperate need of a win here.

While in the second game of the day and 16th of the tournament, Germany will lock horns with Belgium at the same venue. Germans have beaten Japan 3-0 in their first match. Now with an eye on a quarter-finals spot, Germany will face defending champions Belgium who have defeated the Koreans 5-0 in their opening match and will try to keep the momentum going in their favour.

Follow Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup Match Live Scorecard and Updates here:

Live Blog

Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup Match Live Scorecard and Updates from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

16:07 (IST)17 Jan 2023
We are getting closer towards Asian derby!
16:05 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Dominic Toppo Story

15:49 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Korea vs Japan Live: Head-to-head

Korea has an upper hand over their continental rival Japan. In their previous 19 meetings, Korea has won 15 matches, while Japan had only two wins. The two games ended up in draws.    

15:45 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Korea vs Japan Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Korea vs Japan match in the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Both the teams have lost their opening games in Pool B and will be eager to open their points table.

Hockey World Cup, Hockey World Cup, Dominic Toppo, hockey coach Dominic Toppo, Dominic Toppo in hockey world cup Hockey World Cup: Dominic Toppo, 71, at his academy in village Kukuda, near Rourkela. (Express photo)

Hockey World Cup: In interior Odisha, a 71-year-old hockey coach sold business, mortgaged land to groom champions

Hockey World Cup: “Until my last breath, until there’s life inside me, I will continue this. I will die doing this job.”

Dominic Toppo rests on the backboard of a goal post, drenched in sweat and visibly exhausted after playing quarter-court hockey on a harsh Sunday morning for close to five hours. At 71, Toppo belies his age as he weaves past players young enough to be his grandchildren. He outpaces and outmuscles them, stopping only to correct their technique.

For the last 22 years, from dawn to dusk, the Odisha resident has followed this routine: He rises before the sun, reaches the hockey field at 6.30 am, and leaves at 5.30 pm. “This sport and these players is all I have,” he says. “I have nothing else in life.”

He isn’t exaggerating. Toppo sacrificed his smooth-sailing family life, cycled 40-50 km a day at times to scout players, sold his small business and mortgaged his ancestral land so that he could continue doing what he was “born to do”: Teach young girls and boys hockey. [Read More]

HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE

Hockey World Cup Points Table Hockey World Cup Points Table

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:22 IST
