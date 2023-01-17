Korea vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea face Japan in their Pool B encounter

Hockey World Cup 2023 live updates: Korea are all set to face Japan in the 15th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The Koreans were thrashed 5-0 by the defending champions Belgium. Japan too had a disappointing start as they lost 3-0 against Germany in their opening match. So both teams are in desperate need of a win here.
While in the second game of the day and 16th of the tournament, Germany will lock horns with Belgium at the same venue. Germans have beaten Japan 3-0 in their first match. Now with an eye on a quarter-finals spot, Germany will face defending champions Belgium who have defeated the Koreans 5-0 in their opening match and will try to keep the momentum going in their favour.
“Until my last breath, until there’s life inside me, I will continue this. I will die doing this job.” Dominic Toppo rests on the backboard of a goal post, drenched in sweat and visibly exhausted after playing quarter-court hockey on a harsh Sunday morning for close to five hours. At 71, Toppo belies his age as he weaves past players young enough to be his grandchildren. He outpaces and outmuscles them, stopping only to correct their technique. For the last 22 years, from dawn to dusk, the Odisha resident has followed this routine: He rises before the sun, reaches the hockey field at 6.30 am, and leaves at 5.30 pm. “This sport and these players is all I have,” he says. “I have nothing else in life.” (Read More)
Korea has an upper hand over their continental rival Japan. In their previous 19 meetings, Korea has won 15 matches, while Japan had only two wins. The two games ended up in draws.
