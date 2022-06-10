Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab boys win hockey title, celebrate with Sidhu Moosewala songs

The Punjab boys hockey team defeated Uttar Pradesh (UP) 3-1 to win the boys hockey title in Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula.

Rajinder Singh scored one goal and Bharat Thakur added two more for Punjab while Shardanand Tiwari pulled one goal back for Uttar Pradesh.

After their victory, the Punjab boys requested the DJ to play the songs of Sidhu Moosewala while they celebrated. The DJ obliged and The Last Ride as well as Bapu of the late singer-politician was played.

“Most of these boys come from rural background and are big fans of Sidhu Moosewala. Most of the times, they listen to his songs post our training sessions and it motivates them a lot. They were bit sad after the news of his death came but then they would play his songs in team bus and practice here. They had told me that they will celebrate the win with his songs,” said Punjab coach Yudhveer Singh.

Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near his SUV in which he was killed.