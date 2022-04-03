Jr Women’s Hockey World Cup: Goalkeeper Kharibam thwarts Germany to take India into last eight

Every two minutes, on average, a rampaging German under-21 team entered the Indian ‘D’ in a desperate attempt to reduce the deficit. They took 22 shots in all at the Indian goal.

On most days, this kind of dominance would have been enough for Germany to not just erase the two-goal advantage India enjoyed but perhaps even pump in a few more. Not on Sunday, though. And the reason was largely one – India’s goalkeeper, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

The 21-year-old made nearly a dozen saves, pulled off a blinder to thwart a German penalty stroke – diving low to her right and flinging her stick to stop the ball from going in – and, along with a stubborn defence, made sure the European heavyweights could not convert any of their eight penalty corners.

Kharibam’s stellar performance in goal helped India record a thrilling 2-1 win over Germany in the Under-21 World Cup in Potchefstroom and secure a place in the quarterfinals with a match in hand. India currently top Pool D, having already defeated Wales on Saturday. They will take on Malaysia in their final group-stage match on Tuesday and are on course to meet South Korea in the last eight.

Although they were solid defensively, it’ll be unfair to label India’s performance as defensive.

The team, coached by Eric Wonink, surprised Germany by coming aggressively off the blocks and earned a penalty corner inside the opening two minutes. Drag-flicker Deepika unleashed a powerful strike, which was saved by German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann but experienced Lalremsiami, one of the stars of India’s Tokyo Olympics campaign, picked up the rebound and used the space to find the target.

Stung by the early setback, Germany – who had pumped in 10 goals against Malaysia in their opening match – stepped up the pressure immediately, using their tactical expertise and composure to bypass the Indian midfield and push the Indian defence deep.

Germany’s incessant pressure seemed to have paid off in the 22nd minute, when they forced an error from an Indian defender, resulting in the umpire awarding a penalty stroke. But Kharibam pulled off a stunning save, diving low to her right and managing to get her stick to stop the ball from going in. To add insult to injury for Germany, Mumtaz Khan doubled India’s lead two minutes later, through a brilliantly executed penalty corner variation.

Rearguard action

After that goal, it was virtually a match between India’s goalkeeper and Germany’s attackers. India did try to break on the counterattack, using their speed and creativity to push forward but it did not result in more goals.

Germany, on the other hand, were continuously frustrated by Kharibam, who showed why she is rated as one of India’s brightest young talents.

Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam

The custodian from Manipur has risen rapidly through the ranks in the last few years, beginning with some fine performances at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina, where India won the silver medal. The following year, she was named the best goalkeeper in a four-nation junior invitational tournament in Dublin, which resulted in her being fast-tracked into the senior setup.

Earlier this year, Kharibam made her senior national team debut during the FIH Pro League, sharing the space with one of her inspirations, Savita Punia. The current India captain has bailed out of the team dozens of times in the past, including at the Olympics. Punia’s advice, Kharibam had earlier said, elevated her game to ‘the next level’ and that was evident on Sunday.

While she was well supported by the defence, comprising vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Dhekale, Baljeet Kaur and Lalramnghaki Marina, especially during penalty corners, Kharibam stood like a rock every time the Indian goal was exposed.

Her citadel was finally breached in the 57th minute. Throwing in the proverbial kitchen sink, Germany removed their goalkeeper to field an extra outfield player and the move worked immediately as Jule Bleuel unleashed a powerful back-handed strike from the top of the ‘D’, which Kharibam could not save.

At that moment, it looked like India would wilt under the pressure but Kharibam’s saves kept the players’ spirits up as they survived some tense moments over the final three minutes to hold on to the lead and seal the quarterfinal berth.