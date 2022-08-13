scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Janneke Schopman’s hands-on approach has bought the best out of me: Jyoti

The 22-year-old was part of the Indian women's hockey team that returned to India after clinching a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event.

By: PTI |
August 13, 2022 2:48:48 pm
Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti in action. (Hockey India)

Indian women’s hockey team forward Jyoti says chief coach Janneke Schopman’s hands-on approach has helped her to make drastic improvements as she won a bronze medal on debut at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old was part of the Indian women’s hockey team that returned to India after clinching a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event.

“The players and coaching staff have really helped me improve my game. Now I feel a lot more confident while carrying the ball and my off the ball movement has improved drastically,” she said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

“The coaching staff have also given me a lot of confidence to try something different and creative on the field.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

On the influence of Schopman, Jyoti said: “Janneke has helped me improve my game. She has taught me how to make the game simple and easy for myself, I do not ponder on the ball anymore and look to move it as swiftly as possible.

“Her hands-on approach during practice sessions has bought out the best of my abilities.” Talking about her maiden appearance at the mega sporting event, Jyoti said: “Commonwealth Games was especially important for me because this was my first appearance for the team at a multi-discipline event.

“Winning the bronze medal filled us up with an immense sense of pride and joy and is a true reward for everyone’s efforts connected to the team. The bronze medal has surely made this outing doubly special for me.” The women’s team claimed the bronze medal after pulling off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over New Zealand after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“My whole experience of the Games was amazing. We won our matches against Ghana, Wales and Canada but lost to England in the group stages. I also understood that losing and winning will always be an important part of any tournament,” she said.

“We were not favourites for a medal at the CWG 2022, but we were able to clinch the bronze medal despite all the external doubt that is why this achievement is so special as we exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

“It is an honour for me to be part of this Indian Women’s Hockey squad, and I hope we keep improving so that we can do even better at the next tournament.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:48:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 13: Latest News