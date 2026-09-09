IOA forms committee to probe Lakra’s harassment charge against top HI official

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of local coach Sudhir Golla. (Representative Image)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma to probe the allegations of harassment and intimidation levelled against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh by former women’s team captain Asunta Lakra.

The panel, formed following a directive from the Sports Ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women’s hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India’s Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of local coach Sudhir Golla.