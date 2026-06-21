Indian women’s hockey team wins FIH Nations Cup, earn Pro League promotion

This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022. (X/Hockey India)

The Indian women’s hockey team put on a defensive masterclass to thwart New Zealand and clinch the FIH Nations Cup title on Sunday. With this win, the Indian team has earned their promotion back to the FIH Pro League.

Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored in the first quarter for India which was enough to keep the Kiwis on the bay.

This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022. India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, defeating USA (3-2), Japan (2-1), and Uruguay (3-2) in the Pool A matches, before registering a commanding 6-0 win over Chile in the semi-final.