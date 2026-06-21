Indian women’s hockey team wins FIH Nations Cup, earn Pro League promotion

The Indian women’s hockey team put on a defensive masterclass to thwart New Zealand and clinch the FIH Nations Cup title on Sunday. With this win, the Indian team has earned their promotion back to the FIH Pro League.
Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored in the first quarter for India which was enough to keep the Kiwis on the bay.
This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022. India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, defeating USA (3-2), Japan (2-1), and Uruguay (3-2) in the Pool A matches, before registering a commanding 6-0 win over Chile in the semi-final.
New Zealand started on front foot in the final but the Indian team created their first chance in the fourth minute with a penalty corner. Navneet, who won the penalty corner, converted it with a thunderous hit putting India in the front.
India was relentless with attack in the first quarter earning four more penalty corners. In the 15th minute, Sunelita deflected a drag flick from Deepika to make it 2-0.
As New Zealand began to grow in the game, the Indian defence stayed resolute. The Indian defence barely conceded anything to the Kiwis and maintained their shape to keep it 2-0 at the half time.
Navneet got a chance in the third quarter but her reverse hit was saved by the New Zealand goalkeeper. India conceded the only penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter but it was saved by Savita – keeping India’s two-goal lead intact.
As the full time hooter sounded, the Indian team broke into celebrations with coach Sjoerd Marjine crowded by the players. This is the first major success for the returning Dutchman who took over the reins after Harender Singh resigned last year.