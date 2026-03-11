EXPLAINED: Why Indian women’s hockey team have qualified for the World Cup even before semifinals at WC Qualifiers in Hyderabad

India secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Wales in a Pool B clash at the women’s hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Wednesday with Navneet Kaur scoring a hat-trick and Sakshi Rana impressing again, netting the opening goal. Navneet (29′, 34′, 55′) led the attack while Sakshi (7′)’s scored a superb early strike at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground. While India had secured a semi-final berth ahead of the fixture, the result ensured they finished as table-toppers. But, even further, India’s win against Wales ensured India have qualified for the Hockey World Cup. Here’s a quick explainer.

What is the format for the Hockey World Cup Qualifiers?

The teams in Hyderabad are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales form Pool B. The winners of both semifinals — and the Bronze medal match — will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth between the qualifiers in Hyderabad and Chile – will also earn a place at the tournament.