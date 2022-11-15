Indian men’s hockey team for Australia tour announced

Hockey India named the 23-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia, set to begin from November 26th in Adelaide. The Indian team will play five matches against Australia as they prepare for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, set to begin from January 13th.

As per Hockey India’s official statement, experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh has been named the Captain of the team, while Amit Rohidas has been picked as the Vice-Captain.

Speaking about the team, Indian team’s chief coach Graham Reid said, “The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure of top-level competition and test the depth of our squad.”

The Indians, currently ranked fifth, will face the world number one Australians in five matches between November 26 and December 4 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. The second, third and fourth matches will be played on November 27, November 30 and December 3.

Indian Men’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit , Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh,

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh