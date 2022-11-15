scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Indian men’s hockey team for Australia tour announced

Experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh to lead the team as Captain along with Amit Rohidas as his deputy

Indian hockey team, hockey india, hockey series in Australia, IND vs AUS hockey, hockey team announcedThe Indian team will play five matches against Australia. (Hockey India)

Hockey India named the 23-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia, set to begin from November 26th in Adelaide. The Indian team will play five matches against Australia as they prepare for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, set to begin from January 13th.

As per Hockey India’s official statement, experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh has been named the Captain of the team, while Amit Rohidas has been picked as the Vice-Captain.

Speaking about the team, Indian team’s chief coach Graham Reid said, “The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure of top-level competition and test the depth of our squad.”

The Indians, currently ranked fifth, will face the world number one Australians in five matches between November 26 and December 4 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. The second, third and fourth matches will be played on November 27, November 30 and December 3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

Indian Men’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor,  Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit , Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh,

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 01:04:40 pm
Next Story

#Politics | No party lines over Birsa Munda, all hail tribal hero

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News