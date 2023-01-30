scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid resigns after World Cup debacle

Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar
Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid resigns after World Cup debacle
Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation’s disastrous outing at the just-concluded World Cup.

Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Germany beat Belgium in a penalty shoot-out to emerge as champions.

“It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management,” Reid said.

“It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best,” he added.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:15 IST
