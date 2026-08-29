Indian men’s team finishes 8th after losing 3-4 to Belgium in penalty shootout

The Indian hockey team react during their Hockey World Cup classification match vs Belgium. (Hockey India)

Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s last-gasp penalty-corner strike took the match into a shoot-out but India finished eighth at the FIH World Cup after losing 3-4 to co-hosts Belgium here on Friday.

World No. 2 Belgium were leading 3-2 until the final minute when India earned a penalty corner with just 26 seconds left on the clock. Harmanpreet made no mistake in converting it to force a shoot-out after the two sides were locked 3-3 in regulation time.

It was Harmanpreet’s eighth goal of the tournament.

In the shoot-out, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek converted their attempts but that was not enough as Belgium prevailed 4-3.

Story continues below this ad

Tom Boon, Arthur de Sloover, Alexander Hendrickx and Roman Duvekot scored for Belgium, while Victor Fourbert missed the target.