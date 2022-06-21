scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Indian junior women’s hockey team holds Netherlands 2-2 in U-23 tournament

The Indians were under immense pressure from the very onset as the Netherlands earned back-to-back penalty corners in the opening five minutes.

By: PTI |
Updated: June 21, 2022 10:44:46 am
Indian juniour hockeyThe Indians were under immense pressure from the very onset as the Netherlands earned back-to-back penalty corners in the opening five minutes. (File)

The Indian junior women’s hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament here.

Annu (19th minute) and Beauty Dungdung (37th) scored one goal apiece for India while Brouwer Amber (13th) and Van Der Broek Belen (17th) were on target for the gritty Dutch side Monday night.

The Indians were under immense pressure from the very onset as the Netherlands earned back-to-back penalty corners in the opening five minutes.

However, the Dutch women’s side drew first blood in the 13th minute, courtesy Amber’s goal.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

The Indian women’s side found themselves in more trouble when Van Der Broek Belen doubled the lead for the Netherlands in the 17th minute.

But all hopes were not lost as India, thanks to their counter-attacks, scored one goal through Annu’s penalty corner in the 19th minute.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Still trailing by a goal in the third quarter, the Indians upped their ante and it was vice-captain Beauty Dungdung who scored the equaliser in the 37th minute to make it 2-2.

The fourth and final quarter saw both the teams trying to edge out each other and score the all-important goal.

Both the teams had ample opportunities to take the lead, but as they missed out on the opportunities, the game ended in a draw.

The Indian women’s side will lock horns against Ukraine in their third match of the tournament on Wednesday.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 21: Latest News