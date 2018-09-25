Indian hockey team to switch astroturf for KBC hot seat across Amitabh Bachchan

Indian hockey team will be on the heat seat for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) Indian hockey team will be on the heat seat for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Members of the Indian Hockey Team would be the star attraction on Friday’s episode of reality quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati‘ which is hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Indian team’s captain PR Sreejesh, former captain Sardar Singh and Arjuna Awardee Manpreet Singh are some of the players who are shown in the promo photo shared by the Bollywood icon Bachchar Sr. on Twitter. Also in attendance will be the team coach Harendra Singh. The special episode of ‘KBC Karamveers’ will see the hockey team competing but for a cause.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 2942 – Honouring the Indian Hockey Team on KBC Karmveer episode .. their dedication , their effort for the country is beyond compare.”

जब हम अपने देश के खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित करते हैं तो हम भारत को समानित करते हैं ,, देश का गौरव हैं ये ; तिरंगे की शान और मान हैं ये ,,🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y6MrGteauY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 24 September 2018

The side will shed light on their upcoming tournament in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and the preparations for the key extravaganza. The 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will see India take on Belgium, Canada and South Africa in Pool C. India’s campaign gets underway on November 28 against South Africa before facing Belgium (December 2) and Canada (December 8). The team that finishes top of the Pool goes directly into the quarterfinals while the next two teams play crossover matches to try and book passage into the last-8.

India will go into the World Cup on the back of a disappointing bronze medal finish at the Asian Games where the PR Sreejesh led side dominated in the group stage before going down to Malaysia in the penalty shoot out.

