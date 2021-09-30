Indian hockey team defender Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement

Rupinder Pal Singh, member of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team, has announced retirement from the sport on Thursday.

The 30-year-old defender took to Twitter to make the announcement on his 13-year-long career. “I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

The Chandigarh hockey academy ward also added,”I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India. I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation.”

Rupinder and teammate Gurjant Singh got the cash award of Rs 5 lakh each from Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function organised by Hockey Chandigarh after his return to the home state.