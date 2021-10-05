Indian hockey teams pull out of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Indian hockey teams officially pull out of 2022 Commonwealth Games citing, among other issues, Covid-19 situation in UK and mandatory 10-day quarantine rule for Indians.

Calling England the worst effected country in Europe, Hockey India released a statement saying that their priority is the Asian Games, which is the continental qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August, there is only a 32-day gap before the Asian Games commences from 10 September in Hangzhou, China.

In their letter addressed to Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra, the sports body requested to notify the organisers in advance. “It is pertinent to mention that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, England have issued guidelines that 10 days quarantine is required for Indian arrivals in England, even for those who are fully vaccinated, since unfortunately the Indian vaccinations are not yet recognised by the English government.

“Such discriminatory restrictions were not imposed on Indian athletes and officials during the recent Tokyo Olympic Games and this 10 days quarantine requirement for vaccinated sports persons will affect their performances. We feel these restrictions are biased against India and term it as very unfortunate,” said the letter signed by Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.

Meanwhile, after a well-deserved break following the Tokyo Olympics success, the Indian hockey players resumed training in Bengaluru on Monday. According to a release issued by SAI, all COVID-related protocols were being strictly followed in the camp. All the players and support staff have undergone Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and are staying in separate rooms as per quarantine rule.