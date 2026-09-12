Why Hockey India’s director general has been stripped of his powers: Jersey colour change to Netherlands’ trip

Citing a trip to the World Cup last month, the selection of a saffron jersey, a lack of disciplinary action over players’ misconduct on the South Africa tour last December, and the “unavailability” of ICC/POSH records in a case involving a federation staffer, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stripped the federation’s director general, RK Srivastava, of all his powers on Saturday.

A legal notice issued to Srivastava on Tirkey’s behalf stated that all his powers as “Director General of Hockey India cease,” in the “interest of maintaining discipline, accountability and smooth functioning” of the governing body. Srivastava was further directed to “not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India,” until a further decision is taken under the bye-laws.

“The matter became particularly serious following your non-compliance with the President’s email dated 02.08.2026, particularly Points 2 to 4, wherein you were expressly directed not to travel to the World Cup because your full attention was required in India for HIL (Hockey India League), franchise coordination and other priority matters,” the notice said.

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Srivastava, along with Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh, has been at odds with Tirkey over several issues. The notice listed eight, including the “arbitrary decision” to change the national teams’ jersey colour to saffron from blue. That decision drew criticism from all quarters, and Hockey India reverted to the traditional blue for this month’s Asian Games.

Tirkey has accused Srivastava of bypassing the executive board on major decisions, including the jersey change. It was after the former captain’s own insistence that blue was restored as the primary colour for the Asian Games.

Srivastava and Bhola Nath’s trip to the Netherlands for the World Cup drew its own controversy. Former Hockey India president Narinder Batra, in a letter to sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, alleged that roughly Rs 43.68 lakh was spent on daily allowances for four office bearers, Rs 12.38 lakh each on Bhola Nath and Srivastava, and Rs 9.46 lakh each on treasurer J Manoharan and selection committee chairman RP Singh.

“In view of the seriousness of the matters and continuing need to protect Hockey India’s records, personnel and functioning, all authority delegated to or ordinarily exercised through you as Director General shall remain in abeyance with immediate effect,” the notice stated. “You may send your clarification/reply within four weeks from receipt of this communication, together with all documents relied upon.”

Bhola Nath and Srivastava did not respond to calls.

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Indian hockey has been mired in a string of controversies, from selection to administrative issues, while the men’s team’s on-field performance has nosedived over the same period. The Craig Fulton-coached side begins its defence of the Asian Games gold medal this week; the women’s team challenges China for the top of the podium. The Asian Games carry extra weight this year, since a gold medal offers a direct route to the Los Angeles Olympics.