Indian hockey umpire manager sent home from Asian Games after sexual misconduct complaint

According to a source, the Malaysian female official complained about inappropriate touch and non-consensual physical contact. (FILE photo)

International hockey umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha has been sent back from Japan after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him.

Sangha, who was appointed by Asian Hockey Federation as the umpire manager of the hockey competition at the Asian Games 2026, was asked to leave Nagoya on Wednesday after a Malaysian female official complained about him.

According to a source, the Malaysian female official complained about inappropriate touch and non-consensual physical contact. “He did this on the pretext of ‘mentoring’ her,” the source told The Indian Express.

There were also allegations about him misbehaving with the hotel staff. “He called female hotel staff into his room. The female staff also complained about his behaviour once she reached the room,” the source said.

Sanga could not be reached for comment.