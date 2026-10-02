Indian hockey umpire manager sent home from Asian Games after sexual misconduct complaint

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- Asian Games 2026
International hockey umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha has been sent back from Japan after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him.
Sangha, who was appointed by Asian Hockey Federation as the umpire manager of the hockey competition at the Asian Games 2026, was asked to leave Nagoya on Wednesday after a Malaysian female official complained about him.
According to a source, the Malaysian female official complained about inappropriate touch and non-consensual physical contact. “He did this on the pretext of ‘mentoring’ her,” the source told The Indian Express.
There were also allegations about him misbehaving with the hotel staff. “He called female hotel staff into his room. The female staff also complained about his behaviour once she reached the room,” the source said.
Sanga could not be reached for comment.
This is not the first time Sangha has faced such allegations. During the 2025 Hockey India League, a similar complaint was filed against Sangha by a female umpire.
Colin French, the umpire manager of HIL during the 2024-25 season, immediately took action against Sangha.
“On 20th January 2025, at approximately 4:20–4:25 PM in the lobby area of Park Prime Hotel, as umpires for today’s game, the Pipers v/s Sorma, finished pre- match discussion, Mr. Sangha shook hands with everyone.
However when he shook hands with me, it was an unwanted and inappropriate gesture by shaking hands in a manner that appeared to have a sexual connotation. This behavior was unprofessional, disrespectful, and created an extremely uncomfortable atmosphere for me,” the complaint from the female umpire in HIL read.
Later, Hockey India constituted a committee after receiving the complaint.
“There was one such investigation against him before and nothing happened. He later officiated in the Junior World Cup also and now this Asian Games incident,” the source said.