India women seek winning finish and best Hockey World Cup result in 52 years

After just one loss in five games, India have a final chance to turn an impressive Women’s World Cup campaign into a memorable one when they take on Germany in the fifth-place playoff on Thursday.

Victory over the higher-ranked two-time champions would give India its best finish at the World Cup since they came fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974. More importantly, it would offer Sjoerd Marijne’s side a much-needed lift after their semifinal hopes ended in disappointment with a goalless draw against Australia.

The disappointment of Sunday, however, has had time to settle. India have had a three-day break to recover, regroup and shift their attention to a match that could provide valuable momentum ahead of next month’s Asian Games, where a gold medal will secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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“This rest was crucial to recover from the setback in the previous match. Now, the team will play against Germany with renewed vigour and freshness,” Marijne was quoted as saying by PTI. “The team has overcome the disappointment of not reaching the semifinals and is now fully focused on defeating Germany and leaving the tournament with a win. We want to improve our game and perform better for the Asian Games.”

India’s run to the fifth-place playoff has been built on consistency and a defence that has stood up against some of the world’s strongest teams. Their only defeat in five matches came against defending champions and co-hosts Netherlands, who were restricted to two goals, both from penalty corners.

India began with a 2-2 draw against Paris Olympics silver medallists China before beating South Africa 6-1, with six different players scoring. A goalless draw against England took them into the second round, where they ran the Dutch close before holding Australia in the match they needed to win to reach the semifinals.

Despite the heartbreak of that result, India are assured of their best World Cup finish in more than five decades, irrespective of Wednesday’s outcome.

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The tournament has also offered encouraging signs for a side featuring 11 World Cup debutants. Goalkeepers Bichoo Devi and Savita have made important interventions, while India’s defence has remained compact under pressure. Captain Salima Tete has been among their most influential players, using her pace and attacking runs to drive the team forward.

In midfield, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi and Neha have provided control and energy, while youngsters Ishika and Baljeet have contributed alongside the more experienced Navneet Kaur, Deepika and Lalremsiami in attack.

Germany, however, will present a different kind of challenge. Ranked fifth in the world, they had beaten India twice in practice matches before the tournament.

Adding another layer to the contest is the presence of Janneke Schopman in the German dugout. The former India head coach knows many of the players well, having first worked alongside Marijne as his assistant during India’s run to fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics before succeeding him as head coach in 2021.

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Germany finished third in Pool F after beating Scotland and the USA, losing to Argentina and then going down to co-hosts Belgium in the second round. They sealed third place in their pool with a victory over Spain.

“We couldn’t beat them in the two practice matches before the World Cup. However, our focus will be on improving our performance,” Marijne said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, the focus is on us.”

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