Salima Tete retains captaincy for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers as returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne names his first squad

Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian women’s hockey team as Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member squad for the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers to be held in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March, the last chance to qualify for the marquee tournament later this year. This will be Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne’s first official assignment after being reappointed as head coach.
A couple of notable absentees from the squad are former captain Savita Punia and forward Deepika. The Indian Express understands Savita made herself unavailable for personal reasons while drag-flicker Deepika, who missed the Asia Cup last year due to an injury, is in rehab and hasn’t made the cut to the main squad. india finished second at the Women’s Asia Cup after losing to China in the final and missed out on automatic qualification to the World Cup.
Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 set to be held in August. The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.
The two goalkeepers in the squad are Bansari Solanki, who had a memorable campaign for SG Pipers during their championship winning run in the Hockey India League, while long-time No 2 to Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, keeps her place.
India can call up on the experience of Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Nikki Pradhan in defence, where Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary complete the roster. In midifield, captain Salima is joined by Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng.
In attack, Navneet Kaur will be key for India’s chances and she is joined by junior World Cup squad member Ishika, along with Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu.
Marijne, who was India’s head coach at Tokyo Olympics when they finished fourth, said: “We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead.”
India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8th March followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9th and 11th March respectively.
GOALKEEPERS: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
MIDFIELDERS: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng
FORWARDS: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu