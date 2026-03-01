Salima Tete retains captaincy for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers as returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne names his first squad

Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian women’s hockey team as Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member squad for the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers to be held in Hyderabad from 8 to 14 March, the last chance to qualify for the marquee tournament later this year. This will be Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne’s first official assignment after being reappointed as head coach.

A couple of notable absentees from the squad are former captain Savita Punia and forward Deepika. The Indian Express understands Savita made herself unavailable for personal reasons while drag-flicker Deepika, who missed the Asia Cup last year due to an injury, is in rehab and hasn’t made the cut to the main squad. india finished second at the Women’s Asia Cup after losing to China in the final and missed out on automatic qualification to the World Cup.