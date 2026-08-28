India women’s team get cash reward for historic 5th place finish at World Cup

Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award for the Indian women’s team after their historic fifth-place finish at the Hockey World Cup. Salima Tete and Co defeated Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match and defeated them 3-1. This was India’s best finish in the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974.

“A historic performance deserves a special recognition! Hockey India proudly announces cash rewards for our Indian Women’s Hockey Team following their memorable finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. ₹2,00,000 for each player. ₹1,00,000 for each Support staffs,” posted HI president Dilip Tirkey on his X account.

The team went through the campaign with just one defeat, holding higher-ranked sides China, England and Australia to draws and recording a 6-1 win over South Africa, before completing their run under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the win over Germany.

A historic performance deserves a special recognition! Hockey India proudly announces cash rewards for our Indian Women’s Hockey Team following their memorable finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. 🏅 ₹2,00,000 for each player

🏅 ₹1,00,000 for each Support staffs pic.twitter.com/qq0nbBLGUN — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 28, 2026

On Thursday after the Germany match, Marijne said that the achievement would give the players a huge confidence boost ahead of the Asian Games in September-October.

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“Of course I am satisfied, but I am also a coach who always demands more. But this moment is to enjoy. What the girls have achieved, they have rewritten history,” Marijne said after India’s landmark campaign. “It is a young team and they are amazing, but the next thing is already waiting. We need to recover now and take this new good experience to the next tournament, the Asian Games.” he added.

Also Read | How Sjoerd Marijne led India to their best Women’s Hockey World Cup finish in 52 years

Marijne said the performance of the players would give them greater belief in their abilities.

“It gives the boost in confidence. I keep telling the players that we can do it. At the end, you have to experience it and that’s what we did today,” he said.

The Dutchman stressed that India would continue to focus primarily on their own game at the Asian Games rather than worrying about the opposition.

“In the Asian Games also, it will be 90 per cent about ourselves. We won’t focus on the opponents. That’s how we approached every match,” he said.