India’s women’s hockey report card: One loss to Dutch, but overall team on up

Navneet Kaur dodged past two German defenders, wrong footed goalkeeper Finja Starck, and then dinked the ball into the goal to score India’s third and decisive goal in the fifth-sixth classification match of the Women’s World Cup on Thursday. It was the pick of the three scored by the Indian women, who defeated Germany 3-1 to finish fifth and register their best-ever finish after the inaugural 1974 World Cup where the team had finished fourth.

“We would have liked to play the semi-final but it is what it is. This fifth place finish gives us more confidence going into the Asian Games,” player of the match Neha said after the match.

She is right about playing the semi-final. Ranked ninth in the world, the Indian women’s team pushed above their weight, holding Olympic silver medallist China, then England to draws and losing 0-2 to Netherlands. In a do-or-die match against the Australians, the Indians finally ran out of steam, but still created a realistic chance to reach the World Cup podium.

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Missing finishing touch

However, the otherwise flawless finishing in the second half against Germany, was missing against the likes of Netherlands, Australia, and England. “I know things could have been different. Today, we were attacking but not getting anything in the first half. We started going more aggressive in the second half and it resulted in goals,” Neha added.

The match had a storyline of its own as Sjoerd Marijne’s team took on the team coached by India’s former coach and Marijne’s assistant during Tokyo Olympics, Janneke Schopmann. While Germany had more shots and circle entries to show for, the Indian midfield controlled possession better, which allowed their transition from defence to offence on multiple occasions.

India Women’s team pose during the Hockey World Cup. (Hockey India) India Women’s team pose during the Hockey World Cup. (Hockey India)

The Indian team was playing on the counter from the first game when Baljeet Kaur and Sakshi Rana combined on the right flank in the fifth minute. However, the German defence denied Indian skipper Salima Tete any chance to reach the ball.

Lalremsiami created a great chance in the 13th minute when she found Navneet in the German circle but put too much weight on the pass, which Navneet was unable to reach. In the 15th minute, India lost the video review trying to overturn a penalty corner decision in favour of the Germans which was thwarted away by Bichu Devi.

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In the second quarter, the Indian team tested Starck multiple times with the German goalkeeper making three consecutive saves to keep it 0-0 at the half-time. While India attacked more and registered four shots, it was not shown on the scorecard.

Navneet shines

After the half-time, the Indian team not only amped up their attacks but also transitioned smoothly from defence to the final third.

The first goal came in the 43rd minute when a calculated pass from Neha cut through the German defence and found Ishika, whose determined run ended with India going a goal up. India doubled the advantage one minute later as the ever-brilliant Navneet scored a thundering hit from penalty corner variation to make it 2-0.

Later, Navneet turned poacher in the 47th minute after Salima found her on the baseline and the experienced Indian forward produced one of the most beautiful goals of the World Cup. One would think that had this finish come against the listless attack against Australia or England, India could have lifted themselves onto the podium.

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After India took a 3-0 lead, the German team attacked desperately in order to salvage something from the match. However, as good as the Indian attack was, the defence also gave a testament to the existing skillset. India’s defence handled ten circle entries of the German team and let inside just one goal in the 59th minute with Lynn Krings getting the consolation goal.

The India women’s team celebrate during the Hockey World Cup match vs Germany. (Hockey India) The India women’s team celebrate during the Hockey World Cup match vs Germany. (Hockey India)

Positive show overall

Finishing just one place outside of the world’s top four is not something many had believed was a realistic target for the women’s team. It was expected from the men’s team but they faltered big time in both stages with a chance to finish seventh tomorrow against 2018 World Champions Belgium.

Marijne will have many positives to look forward to as the Asian Games rolls in fast. A gold medal at the continental event will give India direct Olympic qualification, which the team missed in the 2024 edition. “Yes, the Asian Games is important for us and we will carry the confidence from this tournament,” said Neha.

India finished the tournament with two wins, three draws, and one defeat with the defeat coming against the defending champions and host Netherlands. If anything, the World Cup finish points at the potential of the Indian women’s team where they can challenge reigning Asian Games champion China for a spot at the Olympics in Aichi Nagoya.