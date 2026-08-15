India vs Wales Live Streaming, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch?

India will begin their Men's Hockey World Cup campaign against Wales in Amstelveen. (Hockey India)

The Indian men’s hockey team will begin a fresh campaign to end a long-standing drought when they take on Wales in their 2026 Hockey World Cup opener on Saturday.

Gearing up for action on the country’s 80th Independence Day, India will face their first Pool D opponent at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

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Grouped with England and fierce rivals Pakistan, India will target an assertive start to their campaign. India, who clinched bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will need to finish in the top two to qualify for the second single round-robin stage of the tournament.