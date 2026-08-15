India vs Wales Live Streaming, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch?

The Indian men’s hockey team will begin a fresh campaign to end a long-standing drought when they take on Wales in their 2026 Hockey World Cup opener on Saturday.
Gearing up for action on the country’s 80th Independence Day, India will face their first Pool D opponent at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.
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Grouped with England and fierce rivals Pakistan, India will target an assertive start to their campaign. India, who clinched bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will need to finish in the top two to qualify for the second single round-robin stage of the tournament.
India’s hopes will rest on captain Harmanpreet Singh. At the start of 2026, he told The Indian Express that he was working on different drag-flick variations, which he would ‘reveal at the right time’. He was also focusing on short sprints to improve mobility and strengthening his lower back, shoulders and arms — key areas for generating power in his flick.
Harmanpreet remains the one India cannot easily replace. When he scores, India’s win percentage rises to almost 66 percent.
When and where will the India vs Wales FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match be played?
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match between India and Wales will take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Saturday, August 15, 2026, starting at 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Wales match on TV in India?
The live broadcast of the India vs Wales match will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels across India.
How to watch the live stream of India vs Wales in India?
Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the match online via the JioHotstar app and website.
Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand
Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales.