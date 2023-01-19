India vs Wales Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts eye a second group stage win in Bhubaneswar

Hockey World Cup Live: Scenarios to top group

It’s not a question of progressing out of the group. India are already through to the knockout rounds but what route they’ll take will be determined on Thursday. The hosts are level on points with England (4 each) but are second due to an inferior goal difference (two to five). This could eventually come into play to decide which team wins the group. Only the pool toppers are assured of a direct spot in the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed teams will have to go via the playoff route. While winning the group won’t relieve any pressure in terms of the opponent India will face in the quarterfinals. Regardless of how they reach quarters, India is likely to battle either Germany or Belgium for a spot in the semifinals. Finishing ahead of the three other teams in the group, however, will make sure they won’t have to face potential banana-skin opponents like New Zealand and Malaysia to simply make it to the quarterfinals.

To top the Pool, India will have to:

* Beat Wales and hope England lose or drop points against Spain; or,

* Beat Wales by a higher goal margin in case England win to head the group on goal difference.