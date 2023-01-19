India vs Wales Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts eye a second group stage win in Bhubaneswar

India vs Wales Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: India will go up against Wales on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. After a 2-0 win in their 2023 Hockey World Cup opener, the hosts held England to a 0-0 draw in their second Group D match on Sunday, January 16.
India currently sit second in the group, level on points with England but lagging behind in terms of the goals scored, two compared to England’s five. Wales on the other hand, are at the bottom of the group following back to back defeats to England and Spain.
In the other fixture of the group, Spain will play England, needing a point to progress through. For India, a draw would be enough to seal a place in the quarter finals.
Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard
India were found wanting in penalty corner conversions in their first two matches in the FIH Men’s World Cup, but midfielder Manpreet Singh is hoping that the home side will hit the target against Wales on Thursday. India have got nine penalty corners so far but have not scored once from them directly though Amit Rohidas found the target against Spain in the opening match in Rourkela after captain Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick was rebounded from an opponent’s stick. Against England, with whom they played out a goal-less draw, India got four penalty corners. “There were few misses but if you see, England also defended well and their goalkeeper did well. We cannot say that it was not our mistake, but somewhere, England also defended well. We will analyse where we went wrong,” Manpreet said after the team training.
It’s not a question of progressing out of the group. India are already through to the knockout rounds but what route they’ll take will be determined on Thursday. The hosts are level on points with England (4 each) but are second due to an inferior goal difference (two to five). This could eventually come into play to decide which team wins the group. Only the pool toppers are assured of a direct spot in the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed teams will have to go via the playoff route. While winning the group won’t relieve any pressure in terms of the opponent India will face in the quarterfinals. Regardless of how they reach quarters, India is likely to battle either Germany or Belgium for a spot in the semifinals. Finishing ahead of the three other teams in the group, however, will make sure they won’t have to face potential banana-skin opponents like New Zealand and Malaysia to simply make it to the quarterfinals.
To top the Pool, India will have to:
* Beat Wales and hope England lose or drop points against Spain; or,
* Beat Wales by a higher goal margin in case England win to head the group on goal difference.
As if to show he is no longer in pain, Hardik Singh bounces a football on the turf a couple of times and – aware that the cameras are following him – launches a flat cross-field pass that would’ve made any footballer worth his salt proud. And to really drive home his point, he looks across, smiles and leaves without saying a lot. Like most of the last week, he let his skills do the talking. Against England on Friday, India’s best outfield player so far in the World Cup had left the field wincing in pain and clutching at his right hamstring. At that moment, it felt like his tournament was done. India coach Graham Reid, too, thought for a moment he’d lost a player who, with his prancing runs combined with wristy stick-work that’s a throwback to the yesteryears, has sparked the attacks. (READ MORE)
India and England are on four points each after two matches with the latter ahead on goal difference -- plus five as against the hosts' plus three. India, though, will have the advantage of knowing what to do before their match as they play after England's game against Spain on Thursday.
India will be firm favourites to win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday. The venue for the big game tonight is the Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. Stay tuned for live updates.