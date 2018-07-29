Live Hockey Score, India vs USA, Women’s World Cup Live: Do-or-die game for India

Live Hockey Score, India vs USA, Women’s World Cup Live: For India women’s hockey team, the equation in the final Pool B game in the Women’s Hockey World Cup couldn’t be more clearer and yet couldn’t be more nerving. In the third group game, India need at least a draw to keep themselves alive in the tournament. India have played a draw (vs England) and lost (vs Ireland) in the first two matches of the World Cup to squander chance at automatic qualification for the quarterfinals. India are third in the Pool and a win or a draw would ensure USA finish bottom to give India a showdown with England for the quarterfinal spot.
Live Blog
India vs USA Live Hockey Score, Women's World Cup Live Score and Updates:
India vs USA Live Hockey Score: Only the top teams from the four pools directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while the remaining four slots would be filled from the cross-over stage. The sides finishing second and third in their respective pools would clash with each other in the cross-over stage with the four group toppers making it to the quarter-finals. With one draw (1-1 against England), one loss (0-1) against Ireland, India are placed third in the Pool B points table. USA too have drawn once against England and lost 1-3 to Ireland. Though both the teams have one point each, India is ahead due to goal difference.
After the last match against Ireland which ended in a defeat coach Sjoerd Marijne stated that India cannot repeat their mistakes in the match against USA.
"The team's structure and planning is good which enabled us to create chances in the striking circle but not being able to convert these chances into goals cost us the match. We made 27 circle entries against Ireland while had made just 10 against England. When we play USA, the emphasis would certainly be on scoring from these opportunities created. We have to execute better and the girls are working for that," Marijne said.
Here is how the Indian eves line up for the crucial match tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Women's World Cup match between India and USA. The writing on the wall is clear- India needs at least a draw to keep themselves alive in the tournament. India are third in the Pool B