Live Hockey Score, India vs USA, Women’s World Cup Live: Do-or-die game for India

India Head Coach Sjoerd Marijne speaks

After the last match against Ireland which ended in a defeat coach Sjoerd Marijne stated that India cannot repeat their mistakes in the match against USA.

"The team's structure and planning is good which enabled us to create chances in the striking circle but not being able to convert these chances into goals cost us the match. We made 27 circle entries against Ireland while had made just 10 against England. When we play USA, the emphasis would certainly be on scoring from these opportunities created. We have to execute better and the girls are working for that," Marijne said.