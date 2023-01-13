scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Live now

India vs Spain Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs ESP in World Cup opener

Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Currently ranked sixth in the world, the Indian team would be one of the medal contenders.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 13, 2023 6:03:25 pm
India vs Spain | Hockey World Cup 2023 | India vs Spain Live ScoreIndia vs Spain Hockey Live Score: The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off in Odisha on Friday, and hosts India will take on Spain on the opening day in Rourkela.

India vs Spain Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: A confident and excited Team India all set to take on tricky Spain in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup as the hosts begin their campaign in Odisha’s Rourkela on Friday. After a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2022, the Indian team will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the World Cup now. India won a bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the next edition in 1973.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, the Indian team would be one of the medal contenders with the talented bunch led by Harmanpreet Singh emerging as a force to reckon with.

In the previous edition, also held in Bhubaneswar, India had exited at the quarterfinal stage after losing to the Netherlands, the eventual runners-up, and they would be looking to reach at least the semifinals this time. India have also done well in the FIH Hockey Pro League, finishing third in the 2021-22 season. The confidence and the winning mentality is back with the team.

Follow India vs Spain Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard here

Live Blog
18:03 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Hockey World Cup Live: Crowds filling in thick and fast
17:40 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Hockey World Cup Live: India vs Spain in last five matches

India 2-2 Spain
India 2-3 Spain
India 3-5 Spain
India 5-4 Spain
India 3-0 Spain

17:38 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Hockey World Cup Live: India vs Spain head-to-head record

Total matches: 31
India win: 13
Spain win: 11
Draws: 7

17:37 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Hockey World Cup Live: Team India ready for battle
17:36 (IST)13 Jan 2023
Hockey World Cup Live: Hello and Welcome

India will open its Hockey World Cup campaign tomorrow vs Spain at the state of the art Birsa Munda Stadium Stadium in Rourkela.

Image

Potent attack, leaky defence but with some love and stability from coach Reid, India are ready for Hockey world cup

Hockey World cup Indian hockey team. (Reuters)

A couple of days ago, as the towering stands cast their shadows on the turf and the wind chill pricked, the Indian team walked around 150m from their accommodation to the centre of the pitch inside the Birsa Munda Stadium and sat near the centre circle.

“It’s dark, no one else is there, just us,” Graham Reid, the India coach, set the scene.

For the next hour or so, they had a series of heart-to-heart conversations: veterans recalling their past World Cup experiences; new faces sharing their dreams; and all of them sharing everything they’ve been through as a group en route to the World Cup, where India open their campaign against Spain on Friday.

Reid never leaves anything to chance when it comes to prepping for a major tournament. Once, ahead of the Rio Olympics, he had the Australian players sit in a bus for nearly an hour to prepare them for a situation where their bus loses way, a bizarre situation that is not uncommon at the Games. [Read More]

Hockey World Cup: Coach Caldas says Spain are ‘well-prepared to debut against India in front of 20,000 people’

The Spanish Hockey team in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. (Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)

The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off in Odisha on Friday, and hosts India will take on Spain on the opening day in Rourkela. In the buildup to the marquee fixture, Spain coach Max Caldas has said that despite taking on heavy home favourites and a heavily partisan crowd, his side are well-prepared for the clash.

“We have a very diverse group, with youth and experience. We have penalties, goalkeepers, various resources for when the games don’t come to a head, and a great desire to be Spain and fight for the medals,” he was quoted as saying by MARCA. “The preparation has gone as we wanted and we are well-prepared for what is coming, also to debut against India in a stadium with 20,000 people.” [Read More]

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 17:08 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close