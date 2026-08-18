India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup LIVE: After China draw, IND chase victory

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live Score: The Indian team is playing its second game at the World Cup. (Hockey India)

The Indian women’s hockey, chasing a top-two finish in Pool D after holding Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to a draw, are facing 18th-ranked South Africa today.

England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth. A win over South Africa can boost India’s chances. As per the tournament format, for the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round.

Story continues below this ad

“We don’t have to worry about the other teams’ positions, but we need to maintain this momentum in the upcoming matches while avoiding complacency,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the China game. India showed plenty of promise in their opening match. Drag-flicker Deepika converted a penalty corner and also earned another, while World Cup debutants Sunelita Toppo, Ishika and Shilpi Dabas displayed composure well beyond their experience. Navneet Kaur, who was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup Qualifiers, has also carried her impressive form into the tournament and will be one of India’s key attacking threats.

The Indian team’s best finish at the World Cup came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when they finished fourth under captain Ajinder Kaur. Their fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics under Marijne had raised hopes of another strong showing on the global stage.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA HOCKEY WORLD CUP MATCH:

Live Updates Aug 18, 2026 06:37 PM IST Hockey World Cup, India vs South Africa LIVE: here we go Both teams are lining up for the national anthems. We have a tantalising game ahead of us! The South African side are playing in their dark green kits while the Indians are in their saffron kits that caused so much controversy before the tournament. An important game for Sjoerd Marijne's girls after their game 1 draw with China. Aug 18, 2026 06:28 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa game from the Hockey World Cup.