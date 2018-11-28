India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: India start World Cup with 5-0 hammering of South Africa

India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: India scored two goals in the first quarter but then seemed to lose their way a bit in the second. That was also period when South Africa applied pressure but a goal by Simranjeet Singh at the end of a counter-attack seemed to open a floodgate of sorts. India pumped another before the hooter blew to mark the end of the third quarter and added another just seconds into the fourth.

It was the kind of start that India were expected to get off to considering South Africa are not particularly known for its hockey as opposed to the country’s status in games like cricket or rugby. The hosts’ next match is against Belgium, who beat Canada 2-1 earlier in the day, and that will be played on Sunday.