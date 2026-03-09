FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Wasteful India settle for 2-2 draw against Scotland

Pritish Raj works with sports team at The Indian Express' and is based out of New Delhi. ... Read More
The Indian women’s hockey team was guilty of wasting multiple chances as they played out a 2-2 draw against Scotland in the second group game of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Monday.
Playing against a lower-ranked opponent, India put in a disappointing show and were unable to capitalise on the opportunities created, as well as they should have, when they had the ball. Despite entering the Scottish circle 23 times, the hosts failed to take most of the chances while Scotland efficiently converted two of their 10 circle penetrations to earn a hard-earned draw.
The partisan crowd at the G.M.C Balayogi hockey ground fell silent in the sixth minute when Heather McEwan scored from a beautifully worked-out penalty corner routine after earning the opportunity through Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi, who made a double save moments before, but was caught out as McEwan deflected the shot from Jennifer Eadie to take an early lead.
India amped up the attack after falling behind with the strategy of using aerial balls. However, the forwards were unable to trap it comfortably and lost balls more often than trapping it. India won the first corner courtesy of Lalremsiami, but Udita slapped the ball wide.
The Indians were particularly poor at trapping the aerial balls and the pushes during the penalty corner. The second penalty corner in the 14th minute was wasted as Baljeet Kaur failed to trap the push from skipper Salima Tete, and in return, Scotland pushed for a counterattack, which was thwarted by the Indian defence.
India’s first goal in the 18th minute came after there was another fumble in trapping the ball, but the attackers recycled the ball, passing it to Navneet Kaur, who slapped it beyond the Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan to make it 1-1. India intensified the press but the poor decision-making in the final third cost them a host of opportunities. India took the lead moments before the half-time break owing to a scrappy goal.
Sunelita Toppo exhibited good spatial awareness as a rebound off the woodwork lobbed off near the goalpost, and the youngster from Jharkhand tapped the ball home to make it 2-1.
In the second half, India was punished for being casual with the ball, and McEwan turned creator this time as he executed a brilliant run in the Indian box to set up Fiona Burnet for the equaliser. That was the only time Scotland entered the Indian circle in the third quarter, but they took the chance with both hands, making it 2-2.
Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur were the two best Indian players and tried their best to salvage a winner in the fourth quarter but Buchanan stood tall to keep the Indian attackers at bay, with the match ending in a 2-2 stalemate.
Before the start of the match, Sjoerd Marjine said that he wanted the girls to be more patient with the ball, and surely he will have some more advice for them, as the team was barely patient with the ball. India remains at the top of group B with four points and will face Wales in their next game on Wednesday.
Final scoreline: India 2 (Navneet Kaur (18’), Sunelita Toppo (29’)) drew with Scotland 2 (Heather McEwan (6’), Fiona Burnet (33’).