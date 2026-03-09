FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Wasteful India settle for 2-2 draw against Scotland

The Indian women’s hockey team was guilty of wasting multiple chances as they played out a 2-2 draw against Scotland in the second group game of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Monday.

Playing against a lower-ranked opponent, India put in a disappointing show and were unable to capitalise on the opportunities created, as well as they should have, when they had the ball. Despite entering the Scottish circle 23 times, the hosts failed to take most of the chances while Scotland efficiently converted two of their 10 circle penetrations to earn a hard-earned draw.

The partisan crowd at the G.M.C Balayogi hockey ground fell silent in the sixth minute when Heather McEwan scored from a beautifully worked-out penalty corner routine after earning the opportunity through Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi, who made a double save moments before, but was caught out as McEwan deflected the shot from Jennifer Eadie to take an early lead.