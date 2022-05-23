scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), Asia Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 23, 2022 3:40:16 pm
India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), Asian Champions Trophy 2022, Live Streaming.India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), Asian Champions Trophy 2022, Live Streaming.

India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), Asia Cup 2022, Live Streaming: The Indian men’s hockey team, led by Olympic bronze medallist Birendra Lakra, will kick off their campaign against Pakistan on Monday.

India will be defending the Asia Cup title and will be up against Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia in Pool A, while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are grouped in Pool B. Here is all you need to know about tonight’s encounter.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match be held?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match start?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 23 (Monday ) and will begin at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch live India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD, and HD.

How to live-stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match live streaming will be available on Disney and Hotstar.

INDIA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Uttam Singh, S Karthi

 

