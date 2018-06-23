India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: India lead 1-0 against Pakistan in fourth quarter

India vs Pakistan Live

Hello and welcome! Good evening and thank you for joining our coverage of the Champions Trophy hockey from Breda, Netherlands. What better way to kick things off than with a India vs Pakistan showdown. India have dominated Pakistan in the recent past - from Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 when they had beaten Pakistan in the final. It was followed by twin wins in the Hockey World League semi-finals in London in 2017 and then the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India bagged the title after 10 years. But then came the disappointment of a 2-2 draw in Gold Coast. India led 2-0 before Pakistan levelled matters including with a goal with the hooter already up.