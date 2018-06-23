India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: India lead 1-0 against Pakistan in fourth quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Champions Trophy 2018 Live Streaming: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener in Breda, Netherlands on Saturday. If that doesn’t get the team upbeat for the tournament, little else will. After a long period of dominance over Pakistan, India suffered a hiccup in the most recent contest at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where India led 2-0 but it finished 2-2. The tournament also features Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and hosts Holland. Catch live scores and updates of India vs Pakistan hockey match in Champions Trophy.
Live Blog
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: Follow India vs Pakistan in Match 1 of Champions Trophy
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey: India come into the Champions Trophy on the back of a disappointed Gold Coast campaign in the Commonwealth Games. The team finished fourth after missing out in the bronze medal match and didn't come home with a medal for the first time since 1998. Now, with team changes and coaching changes, Harendra Singh is in the hot seat and he will have a tough job ahead of him with Champions Trophy the biggest tournament before the World Cup later in the year.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Fourth quarter underway and a decent chance for Pakistan to equalise. Sreejesh, once again, equal to it and India maintain their lead. But, increasingly it seems, for how long?
India lead after the third quarter but Pakistan have grown into attack and looked better this half thus far. Made some interesting runs but still not finding the back of the net. Harendra with the message of "Pass, run, pass, run, pass run. Rotate the ball. They're tired. Let's pass, pass, pass, pass."
Shafqat Rasool wins a penalty corner for Pakistan - the first of the game for the team in green. Stick check by Jarmanpreet as Rasool tries to turn. Amit Rohidas with very courageous defending to quickly close down the attempt, hits his shoulder and is deemed dangerous play. Ball to India
Superb save by Sreejesh! Pakistan move the ball well into the third quarter. Snap shot with under 11 minutes to go in the third quarter and Sreejesh averts the danger. Lovely save! The referee probably thought it was hit wide than saved.
Pakistan have been awarded an equalising goal. But India immediately go for the referral. Played into the area from the right, the wild swing hits the foot instead of the stick and India keep their referral. Goal disallowed
Second half underway. India lead 1-0 against Pakistan. Bit of a sprinkle before things get underway. Not sure if Sreejesh was happy with bit of water getting into the area!
INDIA 1-0 PAKISTAN AT HALF TIME! At the end of the first half, India lead thanks to a Ramandeep goal. Been few chances on either goals but India have made the most of the few runs forward. Before the hooter went off, Vivek Sagar almost doubled the lead but for an acrobatic save from Imran to deny the goal.
Chance for Pakistan to equalise immediately. Bit of a misgrab in the area and the stray ball is almost pounced upon by a Pakistan attacker. But Sreejesh gets forward and saves, the rebound is lashed on to with force but is well wide of the mark
RAMANDEEP SINGH PUTS INDIA AHEAD! Five minutes left in the second quarter and the reverse pass by Simranjeet is played into Ramandeep's path who does superbly to deflect the ball past Butt at the near post. Created little space to move ahead of his marker and then wonderful deflection into goal
Soon into the second quarter, India earned their second penalty corner. It hits a Pakistan foot. Poorly taken PC that. No co-ordination and miscommunication and the eventual shot is tame and easy for Pakistan to defend. Caught off guard, Pakistan go on the counter and move the ball swiftly into India's half and briskly into the D. But the pass into the area is swept away from danger
FIRST QUARTER: India 0-0 Pakistan after first quarter. India earned a PC before the hooter went off but Pakistan keeper did well to stop it
Under two minutes to go in the first quarter and first penalty corner of the game falls to India. But nothing comes off it with keeper getting down low to his right and parrying the ball away
Ramandeep Singh creates the first near chance of the game with a blistering run forward but it is cut-off before he can lay it on to SV Sunil who is unmarked and finds plenty of space. Looked a decent two-on-one chance
And we're underway at Breda, Netherlands. Nice and bright in the morning. Not a packed stadium despite the big occasion
Players make their way out of the tunnel for the national anthems. First up is India followed by Pakistan
India's starting XI: PR Sreejesh (captain & GK), Harmanpreet, Dilpreet, Jarmanpreet, Surender, Manpreet, Sardar, Varun, SV Sunil, Chinglensana, Ramandeep
Coach Harendra Singh before the game: "Getting off to a winning start is vital because it sets the momentum for the rest of the tournament. There will be no room for emotions when we take on Pakistan. The team will play against them like any other team where we go for the three points."
Hello and welcome! Good evening and thank you for joining our coverage of the Champions Trophy hockey from Breda, Netherlands. What better way to kick things off than with a India vs Pakistan showdown. India have dominated Pakistan in the recent past - from Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 when they had beaten Pakistan in the final. It was followed by twin wins in the Hockey World League semi-finals in London in 2017 and then the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India bagged the title after 10 years. But then came the disappointment of a 2-2 draw in Gold Coast. India led 2-0 before Pakistan levelled matters including with a goal with the hooter already up.