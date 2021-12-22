India vs Pakistan LIVE, Asian Champions Trophy: Third-place match

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Joint defending champions India and Pakistan clash against each other for the third-place finish in Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

Updated: December 22, 2021 2:44:13 pm
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Live Updates: A few months after claiming the historic Olympic bronze in Tokyo, the Indian hockey men’s team find themselves in another fight for third-place finish, this time at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions by virtue of forfeiture of the final due to persistent rain in 2018.

India suffered defeat at the hands of Japan with a 3-5 scoreline in the semifinals the previous day after having topped the round-robin stages with an unbeaten record. In the other semifinal, South Korea beat Pakistan 6-5. India now look to return home with the bronze medal after having beaten Pakistan 3-1 in the group match earlier.

14:44 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy third-place match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. We bring  you all the highlights, live updates from the match taking place in Dhaka.

India, the most dominant side of the round-robin stage, didn’t have any answers to the speed and aggression shown by Japan, especially on turnovers. As Reid – who was unusually animated during his quarter-time talk after the first period – pointed out, Japan were getting first to the ball and winning most of the 50-50 battles in midfield. India scored a couple of goals late in the fourth quarter but they proved to be consolations. They had already been blown away by the Japanese blitz. (READ FULL STORY)

Scoreline: Japan 5 (Shota Yamada 1’, Raiki Fujishima 2’, Yoshiki Kirishita 29’, Kosei Kawabe 35’, Ryoma Ooka 41’) bt India 3 (Dilpreet Singh 17’, Harmanpreet Singh 53’, Hardik Singh 59’)

