Last-minute Abhishek goal vs Pakistan saves India’s blushes, takes them to final

The India-Pakistan hockey rivalry used to serve dramatic matches before it turned into lopsided contests on a loop over the last decade. However, the semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games provided a glimpse of what the neighbours can potentially serve up. Pakistan came back from a 0-3 deficit to level the contest before Abhishek’s last-minute goal took India to within one win of a successful gold-medal defence and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As the final hooter sounded, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh looked more relieved than jubilant. The three most experienced members of the team know what the result meant with the Olympic quota at stake.

“I’m happy and relieved, because we won 4-3. I think in the first half, we played really well: we were 3-0 up. But in the second half, I think we made some errors. They punished us. Definitely, Pakistan is a really good team, so if you make a mistake, they will punish you,” Manpreet told reporters after India’s nervy win.

He was right about the mistakes.

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After an almost flawless first half in which Harmanpreet scored from two powerful drag-flicks in the 5th and 13th minutes before Sukhjeet scored a field goal from Shilanand Lakra’s pinpoint pass, the errors crept in.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, 13, Mandeep Singh, 11, and Manpreet Singh, 7, being congratulated by Pakistan’s Ammad Butt, 16, after winning the men’s semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan.(PTI) India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, 13, Mandeep Singh, 11, and Manpreet Singh, 7, being congratulated by Pakistan’s Ammad Butt, 16, after winning the men’s semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan.(PTI)

The first mistake was a back stick in the final few seconds of the first half which allowed Pakistan a penalty corner that was eventually converted by skipper Abu Mehmood to make it 1-3.

India started in a lively fashion in the second half with Abhishek hitting the post in the 40th minute. But as the third quarter was about to close, the second error came.

Tempers flared up as Dilpreet Singh was shown a green card in the 43rd minute and Pakistan capitalised on the numerical advantage. India switched off in the last moments of the third quarter and Pakistan made it 2-3 as Hannan Shahid scored past a diving Mohith HS from a pass from Ali Ghaznafar.

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With just a one-goal advantage now, the Indian team went into a shell. Instead of pushing forward, they sat back allowing Pakistan to dictate play.

The third mistake came in the 49th minute when the whole Indian defence stood still allowing Hannan to play a pass to an unmarked Rana Waheed to put it in an empty net to make it 3-3.

Pakistan kept their foot on the pedal, forcing goalkeeper Suraj Karkera into two saves before the Indian forward line came to life. Ali Raza was called into action twice to keep India at bay.

However with less than 50 seconds to go, Abhishek took a shot which was deflected by Sufyan Khan, wrong-footing goalkeeper Ali Raza to hit the board and make it 4-3 as the defending champions broke into wild celebrations.

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According to Manpreet, the idea to attack constantly brought the desired result for the team.

“You just need to believe in your plans. You should not rush things. We know that if we play our game, we will score goals. That’s what we did. Even at 3-3, we didn’t panic. We thought, ‘Just keep attacking. If we do that, they will make some mistakes and we will get the opportunity to score a goal.’ That’s what happened. They made a small error and we scored a goal,” said Manpreet.

India’s Mandeep Singh, centre, vies for the ball during a men’s semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo) India’s Mandeep Singh, centre, vies for the ball during a men’s semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India will now face Malaysia, who defeated Korea 2-1 in the other semi-final. On paper, it shouldn’t be a big problem for India but Thursday’s game is a reminder that anything can happen.

Manpreet wants his team to play their normal game.

“In the final, you shouldn’t get too excited. If you play your normal game, what you’ve normally been doing in the pool stage, I think it will be pretty easy. But if you make complicate things, it will make it difficult for the team.”

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The Indian team might have gotten out of jail in the semifinal, but the sparks of a cherished rivalry were visible for the last 30 minutes in the game.