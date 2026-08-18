India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Men’s FIH World Cup 2026 Match Online?

India vs Pakistan Men’s Hockey World Cup Match: India and Pakistan will lock horns on Wednesday in a Pool D encounter in the Hockey World Cup in a do or die clash. Both India and Pakistan need a win to advance to the next round while a loss will knock them out. In case of a draw, India will progress while Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive.

On paper, it looks like a mismatch with India getting the better of Pakistan in their recent meetings, defeating the Men in green 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan’s last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy. This is also Pakistan’s first World Cup in 8 years. The last time both teams met in a World Cup was in Delhi in 2010, when India, led by Rajpal Singh, defeated Pakistan 4-1.