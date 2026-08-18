India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Men’s FIH World Cup 2026 Match Online?

India vs Pakistan Men’s Hockey World Cup Match: India and Pakistan will lock horns on Wednesday in a Pool D encounter in the Hockey World Cup in a do or die clash. Both India and Pakistan need a win to advance to the next round while a loss will knock them out. In case of a draw, India will progress while Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive.
On paper, it looks like a mismatch with India getting the better of Pakistan in their recent meetings, defeating the Men in green 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan’s last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy. This is also Pakistan’s first World Cup in 8 years. The last time both teams met in a World Cup was in Delhi in 2010, when India, led by Rajpal Singh, defeated Pakistan 4-1.
When and where will the India vs Pakistan FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match be played?
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, starting at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match on TV in India?
The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan match will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels across India.
How to watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan in India?
Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the match online via the JioHotstar app and website.
India men: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
Pakistan men: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.