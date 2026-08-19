India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: IND 1-0 PAK in 1st quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Match: (Hockey India Photo/Reuters Photo)

India face Pakistan in a match that they have to win or draw to go through to the next round of the 2026 Hockey World Cup. However, the fact remains that anything less than a win for India will be a huge upset as Pakistan have not managed to beat them for 10 years now. Moreover, an unlikely defeat for India, apart from being arguably the biggest upset of the tournament and one that could have far reaching implications for Indian hockey, will allow Pakistan to jump above them in the Pool D cable and thus go through to the second round.

Pakistan are still the most succesfull team in the history of the World Cup, having won it five times. They have suffered a spectacular fall from grace this century but just how dominant they used to be against India is shown in the fact that despite Pakistan not winning this fixture for a decade now, they lead the historic head-to-head 84 wins to India’s 73, with 28 draws.

Story continues below this ad India won their first match of this tournament 3-1 against Wales. Then came a bruising 4-2 defeat to England, a result that could have far-reaching implications for their semifinal chances even if they beat Pakistan today and go through to the next round. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN, HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2026 MATCH: Live Updates Aug 19, 2026 06:54 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Relentless from India 8th min: It's not that Pakistan have not made any forays of their own but so dangerous have India been on the counter that the latter is what matters far more. Abhishek receives the ball from forward-charging Jarmanpreet, and he plays it back to the latter as he continues his run. Jarman then squares it across goal and it doesn't find an Indian stick. Aug 19, 2026 06:48 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: GOAL! Harmanpreet puts India ahead! 5th min: PC, Harmanpreet, Goal. The natural progression of things in this sport. It was his second attempt, with the flick from the first PC being defended bravely by Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood. But that also meant another PC for India and this time, Harmanpreet raps the back of goal. India 1-0 Pakistan Aug 19, 2026 06:46 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Early chances for India! 4th min: Pakistan squandered possession from a free hit, Abhishek worked the ball into the circle and passed it to the in-form Dilpreet. He takes the shot and it hits a Pakistan stick for a long corner. India with the early intent here. Aug 19, 2026 06:43 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: PUSHBACK! India get us going for this game. HERE WE GO! Aug 19, 2026 06:42 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The two teams shake hands No theatrics here. Shaking hands is part of the pre-match protocols and the players respect it. Aug 19, 2026 06:42 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Pool D standings So this is how things start before the start of this match. England's drubbing of Wales has made this very simple. An Indian win or a draw, India go through. Pakistan win, they go through. Aug 19, 2026 06:38 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Time for the national anthems First comes the Indian national anthem, then Pakistan's. India are in saffron, Pakistan in green. Aug 19, 2026 06:35 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The widening gap between India and Pakistan India and Pakistan were in similar states of disrepair at the end of the first decade of this century. However, India modernised and more or less caught up with the rest of the world, although they are far from being as dominant as they used to be in the past. Pakistan, though, kept sinking further. Read more on this rivalry by the one and only Mihir Vasavda HERE. Aug 19, 2026 06:33 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Unimaginably long drought for Pakistan The last time Pakistan beat India in a hockey match was back in 2016 but the drought is even longer in the Hockye World Cup. The last time Pakistan won this fixture in this tournament was all the way back in the 1986 World Cup in London. Aug 19, 2026 06:27 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The starting XIs India: Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (gk), Rajinder Singh Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk) Aug 19, 2026 06:24 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome! India vs Pakistan matches are not what they used to be in this sport... but it is India vs Pakistan nonetheless. Moreover, India NEED to win this (or draw it). Rarely have they actually faced Pakistan in a tournament with some amount of pressure riding on the match in the recent past, let alone a tournament in which they don't have a good record and are desperate to turn it around. It will be interesting to see if India can quickly rise above these factors. Why India versus Pakistan is no longer a competitive rivalry in hockey Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh with teammates during the hockey match against Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. India beat Pakistan 10-2. (PTI Photo) Last Saturday, play in the middle of a World Cup match had to be stopped because Pakistan’s players had forgotten their kitbag, which contained protective gear, in the changing room. A few months earlier, during the Pro League tour in Australia, they were scrambling for money to pay for their hotel stay. In another era, both incidents would have been unthinkable. Pakistan were once hockey’s trendsetters. They won four World Cups, three Olympic gold medals and produced artists who changed how the game was played. They weren’t merely India’s greatest rivals; for long periods, the Green Shirts were India’s tormentors. READ MORE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd