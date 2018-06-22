India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hockey Champions Trophy 2018: IND vs PAK Hockey TV Channel, Watch Hockey Online, Time in IST

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hockey Champions Trophy: India take on Pakistan. (Hockey India) India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hockey Champions Trophy: India take on Pakistan. (Hockey India)

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming Champions Trophy 2018: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2018 which begin in Breda, the Netherlands from Saturday. This is the final edition of the Hockey Champions Trophy. India are ranked sixth in the world while Pakistan are world number 13. But the rankings won’t matter much when the two teams square off against each other in the game. Their last encounter was at the Commonwealth Games 2018 where India and Pakistan drew 2-2.

When will India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match take place?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match happen?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match will take place in Breda, Netherlands.

What time do India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match begin?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match begins at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

How do I watch India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match Live Online?

India vs Pakistan Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Match live streaming online will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

