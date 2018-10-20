India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2018 Live Streaming: India 2-1 Pakistan in 2nd quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming, Ind vs Pak Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Live Score Streaming: The Indian men’s hockey team faces arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat on Saturday. Title holders India started the tournament with a runaway 11-0 victory over hosts Oman on Thursday and will look to continue the winning run against former champions Pakistan, who beat South Korea 3-1 in their opening match. This is going to be the 175th match between the two neighbours. The last time the two sides met, it was the bronze-medal match which was by the Men in Blue 2-1.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming, Ind vs Pak Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Live Score Streaming: Indian men's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh says his team has shrugged off the disappointment of the Jakarta Games and is looking forward to the keenly awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday. "The competitive part of the tournament starts Saturday with the match against Pakistan," said Harendra, who admitted the dejection within the squad when they failed to defend the Asian Games title in Jakarta.
For football fans, the word that describes it best would be gollazzo. Manpreet veered between two Pakistani players to enter the D through the centre before unleashing the shot. That was one hell of a goal.
Manpreet Singh's goal has reinvigorated the Indians. Pakistan have bested them for most of this half but after that goal, India have been a different beast. Can expect a few more goals if they keep this up.
India hounding Pakistan now. Nilkanta Sharma’s flick went just wide of the post after being set up beautifully by Mandeep’s cut-back. Close.
It is captain Manpreet who scores the equaliser for India. Pakistan give him space inside the D and he punishes them for it.
Mohammad Zubair almost hit the ball into the goal, the Indian defence looks a little lost at the moment.
India get another PC but nothing comes out of it. They are dominating possession but nothing meaningful has come out of it.
Pakistan win a PC and Mohammad Irfan Jr scores from it. That didn't take long and the Indians seem a little shell-shocked by that.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the hockey clash between India and Pakistan. The two sides have played 34 times since 2018 with India winning 18 times and drawing eight times. The match begins at 10.40 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. Stay tuned for live score and updates.