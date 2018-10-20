India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2018 Live Streaming: India 2-1 Pakistan in 2nd quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: India clash with Pakistan. (Source: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia) India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: India clash with Pakistan. (Source: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming, Ind vs Pak Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Live Score Streaming: The Indian men’s hockey team faces arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat on Saturday. Title holders India started the tournament with a runaway 11-0 victory over hosts Oman on Thursday and will look to continue the winning run against former champions Pakistan, who beat South Korea 3-1 in their opening match. This is going to be the 175th match between the two neighbours. The last time the two sides met, it was the bronze-medal match which was by the Men in Blue 2-1.