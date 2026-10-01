India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026: IND chase 2nd goal to assert dominance

India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal Live Updates: India beat Pakistan 5-3 the last time the two sides met in the Hockey World Cup earlier this year. (Hockey India/X)

India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal Live Updates: India are set to face Pakistan in the men’s hockey semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The two teams will probably always remain arch-rivals due to the glorious matches that they have played against each other in the past, and the relations between the two countries they represent, but in reality, this is hardly a contest any more. Indian hockey have moved far ahead of its crisis-stricken Pakistan counterpart in the last decade or so and the results are there for all to see on the pitch.

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At the same time, though, it has to be noted that the last meeting between the two sides was far closer than what India would have liked. That was in the Hockey World Cup in August and India won that match 5-3. However, the fact that Pakistan losing 5-3 was an encouraging result for them shows just how far behind they have fallen.

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Before 2000, India and Pakistan played 92 matches. Pakistan won exactly half of them, 46, India won only 30, while 16 ended in draws, according to The Hockey Museum. Since January 1, 2000, they have played 93 times. India have won 43, including a 7-1 hammering most recently in June. Pakistan have won 38. Twelve have been draws. The statistics are more damning for Pakistan when you look at recent history. Their current winless streak against their neighbours stands at 20 matches and counting, a run dating back to April 2016. India’s longest winless run against Pakistan lasted eight matches between 1988 and 1989.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN, ASIAN GAMES MEN’S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL:

Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 01:17 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: 10th min, India 1-0 Pakistan Another PC for India, not the best of injections and Harmanpreet goes for the dragflick. It is blocked by the keeper but India try to squeeze in the rebound. Pakistan smother the danger away. It is all one-way traffic at the moment. Oct 1, 2026 01:15 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: Goal ruled out for India 7th min: Dilpreet semed to have scored at the near post on the right but Pakistan go for a referral. Dilpreet also seemed to be asking the umpire to look at something if he is sending the decision upstairs. Pakistan's referral was for a back stick, players being forbidden from using that part of the stick for pretty much anything in the D. And backstick it is. No goal. Oct 1, 2026 01:10 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: GOAL! India 1-0 Pakistan (Harmanpreet 5th min) Fifth times the charm for India. And well, Pakistan have no one but themselves to blame. The PCs they have conceded are all from largely silly mistakes and if you give Harmanpreet five chances, he will score at least one of them. And that is what has happened here. Just the perfect drag flick, no goaltender in the world who can do anything about that. Oct 1, 2026 01:09 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: PC after PC for India As many as four back-to-back penalty corners for India. The string was stopped when Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by Ali Raza in front of his face. However, India almost immediately maanaged to win another PC... Oct 1, 2026 01:07 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: 5 mins gone, India 0-0 Pakistan Pakistan had the first shot on target and Suraj Karkera keeps it out. They continue with the attacking approach, which is somewhat refreshing from Pakistan but India gain control eventually and win their first PC. Oct 1, 2026 01:01 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: Here we go! All right then, we are underway! Pushback from Pakistan. India in their saffron, Pakistan in white and green. Oct 1, 2026 01:00 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: India vs Pakistan at the Asian Games... ...or how Pakistan used to torment India in their heyday. The sport has been in the Games roster since 1958, in which Pakistan won gold and India silver with there being no playoffs. All the gold medal matches between 1962 and 1982 were betwen the two nations, and Pakistan won all but one of them, which was in 1966. Pakistan's run of gold medals was ended by South Korea in 1986, with India winning bronze that year. But Pakistan won gold again in 1990, which was another instance of there being no playoffs in the hockey competition. Since then, however, India and Pakistan have met just once in the gold medal match and that was in 2014, which India won on penalty strokes. Oct 1, 2026 12:55 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: How India are lining up This is how India are lining up today. 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! 🇮🇳🔥



Here's team India's starting Xl for the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Pakistan, with a place in the gold-medal match awaiting the winners! 🏑⚡💪🇮🇳



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Watch the action LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/J2eVCQYo85 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 1, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 1, 2026 12:47 PM IST India vs Pakistan Hockey Asian Games Semifinal: Hello and welcome! India face Pakistan in a match that will always remain highly anticipated regardless how big the gulf in quality is between the two sides. This game will decide who goes through to the gold medal match and who will fight for bronze. Stay tuned for more updates!