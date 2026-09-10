19-0: India hammer Pakistan to reach Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup semi-finals

Coming off a goalless draw against China before the knockouts, the Indian women rendered Pakistan hapless with a 19-goal riot in China on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 01:03 PM IST
India hammered Pakistan 19-0 to reach the Junior Women's Asia Cup Hockey semi-final on Thursday. (Hockey India)India hammered Pakistan 19-0 to reach the Junior Women's Asia Cup Hockey semi-final on Thursday. (Hockey India)
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Defending champions India put on an emphatic display as they beat Pakistan by a 19-0 margin to reach the Women’s Junior Asia Cup semi-finals in Moqi, China on Thursday.

Having already topped their group with consecutive victories over Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea, the Indian side will meet the winner of the South Korea–Malaysia match for a berth in a third successive final since 2023.

Coming off a goalless draw against China before the knockouts, the Indian women rendered the Pakistan side hapless during the contest.

Pooja Sahu opened the scoring for India in the seventh minute, and the goals kept flowing as the defending champions overwhelmed Pakistan. Sanika Mane scored twice, and by half-time, India had raced to a 10-goal lead without reply.

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The onslaught continued after the break, with India adding nine more goals. Pooka Malik completed a hat-trick, while Supriya and Purnima Yadav scored twice each as Pakistan struggled to cope with relentless attacks.

India’s goal-scorers in 19-0 win versus Pakistan:

  • Puja Sahoo – 7′
  • Roshni Aind – 9′, 60+’
  • Tanushree Dinesh Kadu – 11′
  • Sukhveer Kaur – 13′
  • Sanika Chandrakant Mane – 13′, 23′
  • Madhu Sidar – 16′, 39′
  • Geeta Yadav – 18′
  • Tanuja Toppo – 25′
  • Pooja Malik – 27′, 49′, 51′
  • Purnima Yadav – 33′
  • Supriya – 40′, 54′
  • Krishna Sharma – 48′
  • Binima Dhan – 55′

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