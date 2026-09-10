19-0: India hammer Pakistan to reach Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup semi-finals

Defending champions India put on an emphatic display as they beat Pakistan by a 19-0 margin to reach the Women’s Junior Asia Cup semi-finals in Moqi, China on Thursday.

Having already topped their group with consecutive victories over Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea, the Indian side will meet the winner of the South Korea–Malaysia match for a berth in a third successive final since 2023.

Coming off a goalless draw against China before the knockouts, the Indian women rendered the Pakistan side hapless during the contest.

𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗔 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦! 🇮🇳🔥 An emphatic 19-0 win over Pakistan sends the Indian Junior Women’s Team into the last four of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026! 🏑💥 The road to the title continues! 🏆🇮🇳 We will face the… pic.twitter.com/rNTaETJr09 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 10, 2026

Pooja Sahu opened the scoring for India in the seventh minute, and the goals kept flowing as the defending champions overwhelmed Pakistan. Sanika Mane scored twice, and by half-time, India had raced to a 10-goal lead without reply.

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The onslaught continued after the break, with India adding nine more goals. Pooka Malik completed a hat-trick, while Supriya and Purnima Yadav scored twice each as Pakistan struggled to cope with relentless attacks.

India’s goal-scorers in 19-0 win versus Pakistan: