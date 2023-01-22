IND vs NZ Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: India 0-0 New Zealand as Q1 begins

IND vs NZ Hockey Live Score: India take on New Zealand in a must-win encounter.

India vs New Zealand Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: India are up against New Zealand in a must-win crossover match. The Black Sticks finished third in Pool C with a win and two losses.

India, who needed to beat Wales by a margin of eight goals to top Pool D and qualify directly for the quarterfinals, could only notch up a 4-2 win on Thursday, as the forwards lacked in finishing.

India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand, ranked 12th, for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Follow IND vs NZ HWC 2023 Live Updates below