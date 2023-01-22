IND vs NZ Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: India 0-0 New Zealand as Q1 begins

India vs New Zealand Hockey Match Today Live Scorecard: India are up against New Zealand in a must-win crossover match. The Black Sticks finished third in Pool C with a win and two losses.
India, who needed to beat Wales by a margin of eight goals to top Pool D and qualify directly for the quarterfinals, could only notch up a 4-2 win on Thursday, as the forwards lacked in finishing.
India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand, ranked 12th, for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.
And we are off for the first quarter as NZ get us away. A lobbed ball finds a Black shirt but India can clear it away. NZ start on the frontfoot.
Time for the national anthems and the Kalinga Stadium is buzzing. The players are out and we will be underway shortly. New Zealand's first and then the Indian national anthem plays.
India- Harmanpreet (C), Sreejesh (GK), Surender, Manpreet, Mandeep, Shamsher, Varun, Raj Kumar, Rohidas, Vivek Sagar, Sukhjeet
New Zealand- Woods (C), Dixon (GK), Lett, Child, Kingstone, Lane, Sarikaya, Russell, Tarrant, Findlay, Phillips
India have defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening encounter, drew 0-0 with England in the second match and defeated Wales 4-2 in the 3rd.
New Zealand have nothing to lose and it will be India who will be under pressure in their knock-out crossover match against the Black Sticks in the FIH Men’s World Cup, home side head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday.
India are coming into Sunday’s match after a below par 4-2 win over tournament debutants Wales, forcing them to play in the crossovers instead of a direct quarterfinals, which they would have played had they topped Pool D.
India, who finished second in the pool behind England, will face defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals if they beat New Zealand on Sunday.
New Zealand have read India’s playbook. And to counter it, they are likely to stack people in their half, block direct passing channels towards their goal, stop India from coming close to the 6m mark inside the circle and keep the scoreline as close as possible until the fourth quarter. For all the progress they’ve made, India have found the going tough against teams that adopt this style, including the Black Sticks who played two close games against India in the Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium last year.
“In the first game, we really put India under severe pressure. Went up and forced them to change what they were actually doing,” Nicol said. “So we got a few things up our sleeves, which we will bring to the party.”
In their last 5 meetings, India have had the upper hand with 4 victories while New Zealand have won just once.
Of the many things PR Sreejesh would’ve expected before he joined the national team set-up nearly 20 years ago, a test for colour blindness must not have been one of them.
And yet, one of India’s best hockey goalkeepers of all time was made to sit on an ophthalmic chair, recognising designs and shapes, and get examined for – among many things – colour blindness.
“Many players realised they had a number when they came to the national camp,” former India goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza says. “So, we would all have our eye tests done. They did an in-depth test for goalkeepers because we had to see much more clearly than an average hockey player. I did it, Sreejesh did it… we used to get marked on the basis of that.” (READ MORE)
As penalty corners increasingly get blunted out by defences, turnovers in the opponent’s half have become the other lethal route to create goal-scoring chances, with teams pressing high, stealing possession and overloading in the attacking third. Watching India do that in front of packed stands is a thrill – and under Graham Reid, it’s fast becoming the team’s identity.
“Every moment on the pitch you should be trying to score,” Reid had told The Indian Express. “It perhaps is a hangover from my days (as the coach) at Australia and with Ric (Charlesworth, as an assistant coach). It makes for good watching. It’s how I love to play and my teams to play.”
Former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels that international teams will find it increasingly difficult to score from penalty corners as the use of technology in the game -- such as video analysis by opponents -- has made the exponents of the craft difficult to beat the defenders.
Rupinder, who was a part of the Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning team but retired soon after, said penalty-corner defence has improved manifold in recent years and that was why drag-flickers all over the world have been finding it difficult to score.
A tackle near the half line to steal the ball. A breezy run down the flank, into the circle. A deafening din. An attempted pass. And a goal. “That,” New Zealand captain Nic Woods says, “is India in a nutshell.”
To paraphrase a trending meme, if you had to pick one thing that screams Indian hockey without actually saying Indian hockey, it is this – the quick turnover and the speedy counterattacks. It’s what spelt doom for Spain in the opener, put the ‘Bazball-ing’ England under the cosh in the goalless thriller and overwhelmed a defiant Wales in the concluding group stage match.
And it’s what New Zealand, a potential banana skin opponent in the knockout game, are expecting. “Their counterattack is amazing. When they are in flow, it’s hard to stop them, particularly when they are playing at home,” coach Greg Nicol said. Woods smiled: “It is a little bit daunting.” To an extent that New Zealand spent a major chunk of their last two training sessions fine-tuning their counter controls and one/two-vs-one situations. (Read our preview written by Mihir Vasavda from Odisha)
Hardik Singh – the orchestrator of that action sequence against Spain, which saw possession exchanging sticks and turning into a goal in just eight seconds – was ruled out of the World Cup on the eve of India’s playoff match for the quarterfinals against New Zealand. But replace Hardik with Nilakanta Sharma or Manpreet Singh or Vivek Sagar Prasad, and the outcome would have probably been the same.
India and New Zealand have played 44 matches against each other with the hosts coming out on top on 24 ocassions while the Kiwis have beaten them 15 times. 5 of the matches have been draws.