India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: Netherlands beat India 2-1
India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: Mink Van Der Weerden scored in the dying minutes of the game to extend India's wait for a semi-final spot.
India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: India matched Netherlands for much of the match but the away side benefitted from the number of Penalty Corners they were able to provoke. It was one such PC that led to their second goal of the match.
India got into the lead in the first half through Akashdeep Singh but that lasted just under five minutes with Thierry Brinkman scoring with seconds left for the end of the 1st quarter. Netherlands have reached their 10th World Cup semi-final. India’s 43-year-wait for a top-four finish continues.
India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: India began their campaign by defeating South Africa 5-0 before drawing 2-2 with tournament favourites Belgium. They then gave another confident performance to defeat Canada 5-1 in their final pool match to emerge at the top and gain direct entry into quarterfinals.
Netherlands, too, started in roaring fashion with a 7-0 smashing of Malaysia but their quest to possibly top the pool was denied by Germany who won 4-1. In the final group game, Netherlands came out 5-1 victorious over Pakistan. Needed to play the crossover, Netherlands dispatched Canada 5-0 to make it forward.
India finish 6th
India had drawn one match in the group stage and with this loss, they fall behind Germany on total points. THe Indian players are in tears, those of the fans who have stayed behind applaud them. The Dutch fans who were the only ones cheering at the final hooter, have morose expressions, almost as if they feel guilty of their actions.
Netherlands beat India 2-1
THE HOOTER GOES OFF! Netherlands have beaten India 2-1. India's wait for a top four finish in the World Cup continues. This is the 10th time the Dutch have made it into the semi-finals.
India defend!
Unbelievable stuff from the home side, Netherlands appeal for another PC but that referral is turned down.
Netherlands win a PC
It looked like India might have won one but their referral is unsucesfull. Netherlands then win a PC, India don't have a goalkeeper, 3 mins left in Q4.
Sreejesh off
Harmanpreet wears the yellow shirt. India playing without a goalkeeper. We may have seen Sreejesh making his last appearance for India in at least this edition of the World Cup.
Netherlands save and counter
Harmanpreet gets two shots, the second off the rebound but the Netherlands defend that and then pour forward. The move doesn't result in a goal though.
Penalty corner India
Chinglensana fouled in the D and India get a PC. Now then. Now. Then.
Yellow card for Amit Rohidas
India down to 10 men. Amit Rohidas is out for the rest of the game because of a cynical challenge. 7 mins left.
GOAL! Netherlands 2-1 India
Fourth PC of the match does the trick for the Dutch! Van Der Weerden hit it dead straight, Sreejesh wrong footed and the ball found the target.
Frustrations for both teams
Netherlands have a goal disallowed because the ball hit the foot of the goalscorer. Seconds later, Simranjeet swivels his way into the D by the right byline, he puts the ball square but no one is able to meet it. Any kind of contact would have resulted in a goal. 12 mins left, Q4
Stats
End of third quarter
Ball send in from the left, Neelakantha foot comes in the way and the ball is deflected to Mandeep on the goalmouth. Free hit, Netherlands. That also turns out to be the final act of the quarter.
Exchanging possession
India try to counter but lose the ball rather cheapy, the ball goes back to the Indian half where Brinkman is fouled, nothing comes from the free hit.
Green card for Hardik
India temporarily down to 10 men with 3 mins left in the third quarter. A nasty tackle that was a reaction to losing the ball.
Chance for India
Surendra with a beauty of an aerial pass, Lalit gets to it, passes into the D where Dilpreet is as free as a soaring eagle, he can't reach the ball and it bounces out. 6 mins left in Q3
Netherlands have more possessions
But it is all looking a little ugly now. The game is not flowing as freely as it did in the first half and a number of fouls accross the park. 8 mins left in Q3.
Consecutive PCs for Netherlands
Netherlands win three back-to-back PC's and India block away all of them. There seemed to be a fourth one on the away but the ball had hit the knee of Amit Rohidas. Free hit India, 11 mins left in Q3
Chance for India
Rohidas with a ball in from midfield towards goal, Dutch keeper Blaak blocks it, don't know if there was a touch from Akashdeep on it or not.
Early PC in 2nd half for the Dutch
But that comes to nothing. India manage to block it effectively. Once again, the two teams cancel each other out. Rohidas was the man who put the block in for Verga's drag flick.
Harendra Singh speaks
The coach reckons that India need to control their emotions. "There are a lot of space we are getting in the back. The boys have to control the ball slightly better I think they are in a bit of a hurry so they have to control their emotions."
HALF TIME! India 1-1 Netherlands
As pulsating a match as was expected. It is only fair that the first half ends all square. The second quarter was a game of chess between the two sides. No goals but a whole lot of attacks and counter-attacks. Akashdeep Singh scored in the 12th minute for India and Thierry Brinkmann equalised three seconds before the end of the 1st quarter. Remember, the team that wins this match meets Australia in the semi-final.
De Voogd gets green card
De Voogd tracking back to cover Simranjeet and it seems he hacked the Indian in the process. 2 mins left in Q1
5 mins left, Q2
Manpreet tries to catch out the Dutch defence by taking a free hit quickly, running diagonally and sending the ball in through the centre, Akashdeep just about gets a touch in but the Dutch keeper is upto the task.
7 mins left, Q2
Brinkmann trying to make his way along the right byline, Lalit with THE perfect tackle to dispossess him.
9 mins left Q2
The match has slowed down a bit compared to the frantic mayhem of the 1st quarter, Netherlands with more possession.
13 mins left, Q2
Hardik with a run down the right, Lalit waiting inside the box. Hardik plays it square but the Dutch manage to block it away.
GOAL! India 1-1 Netherlands (Brinkman 14 min)
They have. Brinkmann managed to get a touch on the ball that was lazered in from outside the box. The Dutch have pulled back in the last seconds of the quarter.
3 seconds left in 1st quarter
And it looks like the Dutch have scored. Or at least Thierry Brinkman thinks so, umpire goes upstairs.
GOAL! India 1-0 Netherlands (Akashdeep 12 mins)
Penalty corner for India, drag flick by Harmanpreet is blocked, Akashdeep scores on the rebound, India ahead.
3 mins left
Simranjeet Singh swivels his way into space and tries to take a shot, blocked away in the last second. India gaining momentum.
5 mins left
The Dutch enter the D through the middle, Hertzberger receives the ball, left side of goal, tries to a shot on the back hand, it is off target.
11 mins left 1st quarter
Chances have been at a premium in this first quarter with both sides getting periods of possession so far. The defences have helped the team cancel each other out.
PUSHBACK!
The Dutch start the match. Here we go then!
Atmosphere is being set
No dearth of drama here with some dramatic productions being run by Star; the words '43 YEARS' being given some extra emphasis. Meanwhile, in the stadium, jingoism is the call of the day it seems.
TEAMS
These are the teams that will be playing today.
At the Kalinga
Dancing to 'Chak De! India' before a big hockey match is something that you would expect every Dutchman to do. Right? No? Well yes, in this man's case.
Kuala Lumpur 1975
The last time India reached the semis was also the last time they won the World Cup. There were no quarterfinals at the time and India, being winners of Pool B, reached the semifinals directly. Ajit Pal Singh and co. beat hosts Malaysia to progress to the final where they beat Pakistan 2-1.
Hello and welcome!
Australia and Germany may have won all the pots and pans in the last decade but anyone who knows hockey would tell you that no other country romanticizes the sport quite like India or the Netherlands. But the word 'disappointment' has held different meanings for the two sides in this time period. For the Netherlands, a World Cup semi-final spot is no new thing and success means nothing less than winning the trophy. India, on the other hand, will be celebrating a first semi-final spot since 1975 if they win this match. The team news should be arriving in a short while, meanwhile, we have a ton of stuff that you would love to read. Start with this one where Mihir Vasavda talks about how "two-and-a-half Dutchmen" gave the Indian hockey team structure, among other topics.