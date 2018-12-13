India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: Netherlands beat India 2-1

India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-final highlights: India matched Netherlands for much of the match but the away side benefitted from the number of Penalty Corners they were able to provoke. It was one such PC that led to their second goal of the match.

India got into the lead in the first half through Akashdeep Singh but that lasted just under five minutes with Thierry Brinkman scoring with seconds left for the end of the 1st quarter. Netherlands have reached their 10th World Cup semi-final. India’s 43-year-wait for a top-four finish continues.