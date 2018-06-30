India vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: India 0-0 Netherlands at half time

India vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live: In the last round robin game of the Champions Trophy, India will fight with Netherlands in a virtual semifinal and a do-or-die game to clinch a place in Sunday’s final. The other team, already through to the final, are Australia with 10 points and sit top of the standings with a game left to play. India, on 7 points with two wins, a draw, and a loss to their name, are second in the standings – one ahead of hosts Netherlands who have six points with two wins and two defeats. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Netherlands in Champions Trophy.
Live Blog
India vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, Champions Trophy Live Updates:
India vs Netherlands Live: India come into their final round robin game against Netherlands on the back of a draw against Belgium and a defeat against Australia. Prior to that, India had put together wins over Pakistan and Argentina. The latest contest against Belgium would have upset India's momentum somewhat with the Red Lions created numerous chances and grabbed a late equaliser to deny India what may have been a comfortable passage into the final. Netherlands have won two and lost two with their recent outing being a 1-3 defeat to Australia.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
You can also get live scores and updates of our coverage of the FIFA World Cup where Argentina are facing France in the Round of 16. [France vs Argentina live]
Also live is Final of Kabaddi Masters Dubai where an unbeaten India are facing Iran. [India vs Iran Kabaddi Live]
Netherlands win a penalty corner with under six minutes to play. Neatly grabbed and then try to pass between two players until an India hand proves to be a hindrance. And that's another PC for the Dutch. The second one is straight at Sreejesh who punches it away to safety
At the end of the first quarter, India and Netherlands are locked at 0-0. Neither side able to find the cutting edge so far.
With under three minutes to go, Dilpreet finds a Netherlands defender's foot and India win their second PC. Nice bit of improvisation and strategy on the PC but the eventual shot is saved.
Ball played into the India D and there's a chance for a Netherlands player to deflect the ball home but for some pressure being applied by Sreejesh. Two India players expected the other to fetch the ball but in the confusion, Netherlands latched on and played the ball into the area. Took a deflection but luckily for India, nothing from it in the end
First penalty corner of the game for India but Dilpreet Singh's attempt results to nothing
Players come out in the middle. National anthems get underway - India followed by hosts Netherlands. And then we have pushback! Netherlands get the game underway. Who will play Australia in the gold medal match tomorrow?
Argentina beat Australia 3-2 for the Kookaburras' first defeat of the tournament. Argentina move to 7 points with the win - same as India. But India are ahead on better goal difference. [Points table]
India XI: Harmanpreet, Dilpreet, Jarmanpreet, Surender, Manpreet, Sardar, Lalit, PR Sreejesh, Varun, SV Sunil, Vivek
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the Champions Trophy where India take on Netherlands in a crunch game that will decide who faces Australia in the final on Sunday. A win or a draw for India will be the target to get to the final. Howeveer, a defeat would mean Netherlands would play Australia in Breda