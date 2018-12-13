Hockey World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal, India vs Netherlands Hockey Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands hockey live?

India vs Netherlands Hockey Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: India qualified directly for the quarterfinals on the back of a resounding show in Pool C, hosts India will face a stiff test when they take on Netherlands in their quarterfinal at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Netherlands have made it to the last-8 on the back of a thumping of Canada in the cross-over match. India are yet to be beaten in the tournament while Netherlands were taken to task by Germany in the Pool D fixture. The Dutch have been a tough side for India to overcome over the past decade.

India began their campaign with a thumping 5-0 win of South Africa before holding a much-fancied Belgium side to 2-2. Needing a win to ensure direct passage into the quarters, India beat Canada 5-1 with four goals in the final quarter. Netherlands, too, started in roaring fashion with a 7-0 smashing of Malaysia but their quest to possibly top the pool was denied by Germany who won 4-1. In the final group game, Netherlands came out 5-1 victorious over Pakistan. Needed to play the crossover, Netherlands dispatched Canada 5-0 to make it forward.

When is India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match?

India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played on Thursday (December 13, 2018).

Where will India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the India vs Netherlands match start (time in IST)?

India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live on TV in India?

India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live broadcast on TV will be available on DD Sports in Hindi Commentary and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands Online Live streaming in India?

India vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also follow live score and updates on IndianExpress.com.